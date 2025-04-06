Niki Mahajan blends Baroque grandeur with the earthy beauty of khadi at Lakme Fashion Week

Among the four designers who showcased timeless Khadi in a different light at the Khadi India show in the recently concluded Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, was Niki Mahajan, who works extensively with artisans from Bihar, Rajasthan and Assam. The designer’s eponymous label unveiled their French Touch collection that displayed the grandeur of Baroque and French brocades translated into prints on the raw, and earthy beauty of khadi.
The very colourful show was opened by the dapper and cool television star Shalin Bhanot, who made a sprightly entry in yellow and white abstract print shirt and cool white trousers.
Niki’s concept of merging baroque and European influences with khadi, proved to be a bold and unexpected fusion move. The very feminine line features Niki Mahajan’s statement fluid silhouettes that floated down the runway on elegantly styled models and is effortlessly wearable.
The great mélange of history and craftsmanship unveiled a new dimension for the ensembles. The contrasting European patterns created a fashion melody when Niki balanced them with the raw organic textures of khadi that gave the collection a rich fashion direction. Detailing revolved around luxurious pleats and gathers that added a soft sophisticated elegance to the look.