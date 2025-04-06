Niki Mahajan blends Baroque grandeur with the earthy beauty of khadi at Lakme Fashion Week

The very colourful show was opened by the dapper and cool television star Shalin Bhanot, who made a sprightly entry in yellow and white abstract print shirt and cool white trousers.

Niki’s concept of merging baroque and European influences with khadi, proved to be a bold and unexpected fusion move. The very feminine line features Niki Mahajan’s statement fluid silhouettes that floated down the runway on elegantly styled models and is effortlessly wearable.