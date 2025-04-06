Nouria’s new SS ’25 edit mirrors the transformation of waves and their interaction with light

Drawing inspiration from the fluidity of movement and the ever-changing dance between light and water, Nouria’s founder and creative director, Dipti Advait, introduces the label’s SS ’25 collection — Élan. While previous collections embraced bold contrasts, this season introduces understated hues, airy fabrics and silhouettes that balance precision with movement.
“Our past edits have always focused on minimalism and refined aesthetics but Élan takes it a step further by incorporating a more fluid and dynamic approach to design. We’ve experimented with new drapes, asymmetrical cuts and a fresh colour palette that adds depth to our signature neutral tones,” Dipti reveals.
Shift Towards Softer Minimalism and Understated Hues
Born from a moment of stillness, watching the ocean transform under golden sunlight — this new edit celebrates the interplay of strength and serenity. Soft watercolour prints, delicate dots and organic patterns evoke the rhythmic motion of water, while fluid draping, clean lines and tailored proportions embody sophistication.
“With a balance of structure and airiness, the ensembles designed for Élan are fresh, timeless and perfect for summer. The collection features timeless neutrals like ivory and tan, alongside war m, earthy tones like mocha. To add a touch of freshness, we’ve introduced delicate shades like powder pink and soft blue, which bring a sense of quiet elegance to the collection,” the designer shares.
Cotton Bases and Luxe Finishes for Everyday Ease
Just as waves continuously rise and fall, shifting form with every touch of light, this collection mirrors the essence of transformation. Think a softer take on structured tailoring, statement textures and the gentle sway of fabric in motion.
“The collection is built on a cotton base, ensuring breathability and ease of movement. We’ve incorporated cotton silk for its soft sheen and lightweight feel, cotton satin for a subtle, refined elegance and percale for its crisp, structured finish,” she elaborates. Shop for flowing maxi dresses, short dresses, relaxed co-ord sets, tailored jumpsuits, comfort-fit trousers and the brand’s signature skirt-and-trousers co-ord sets.
₹8,000 onwards. Available online.