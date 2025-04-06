Somaiya Kala Vidya showcases contemporary edits by 5 artisans from Kutch at LFWxFDCI

The Somaiya Kala Vidya show created magic on the ramp during Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI with the creations of five artisans from Kutch who displayed their expertise with the Ajrakh print, Mashru weave, Bandhani and Batik crafts.

Launched to sustain art traditions, Somaiya Kala Vidya teaches the artisans how to give traditional craft techniques like patchwork and appliqué, natural dyeing, block printing and embroidery a modern touch through their 22-day design program.

Here’s the lowdown on what was showcased at the debut of the Somaiya Kala Vidya artisans at the 25th Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI.

Kutch craft takes the LFWxFDCI runway by storm