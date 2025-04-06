This new Hubli-based sari label brings out a collection that blends benarasi shalu with satin weaves

A Nostalgic Tribute to Indian Handloom

For the founder and creative head, Pooja Chidre, inspiration struck while going through her mother’s wardrobe. Rakhumai was born from a moment of nostalgia, discovery and an unrelenting passion for Indian handloom.

“My mother was cleaning out her closet and amidst the neatly folded stacks of saris, a particular piece caught my eye, thanks to its intricate weave, the rich texture and the sheen of zari. Curious, I asked my mother how this sari looks so opulent even after all these years. She smiled and said: ‘This is a benarasi shalu, a trousseau piece, woven to last generations,’” Pooja begins