Celebrate transitions with Latin Quarters' effortless and versatile SS '25 collection

The hallmark of the New Now collection is its effortless elegance. Achieving true elegance, Kanupriya notes, lies in balancing design with comfort, and this collection nails that harmony. “It’s about lightweight fabrics like breathable cotton blends, flowy chiffons, and luxe satins that move gracefully with every step,” she says. The relaxed yet polished silhouettes feature soft drapes, asymmetrical hemlines, and cinched waists, flattering the body while remaining comfortable. Whether it’s a floral maxi that sways with the breeze or a satin slip dress that drapes beautifully, each piece is designed to exude understated glamour without feeling overdone.

Reflecting the current shift in fashion, the New Now collection emphasises versatility, sustainability, and timeless appeal. “Women are gravitating towards chic co-ord sets and effortless maxi dresses,” Kanupriya shares. The collection incorporates breathable fabrics, flattering silhouettes, and a colour palette of earthy greens, soft pastels, and deep midnight blues, ensuring that these pieces remain relevant season after season. With its delicate florals, abstract patterns, and classic stripes, the collection is a perfect blend of ease and sophistication.

Styling the New Now collection is all about layering and versatility. For daytime, the Verdant Bloom floral maxi dress pairs perfectly with woven sandals and gold jewellery for a breezy, casual look. The Canary Whisper pastel co-ord set can be dressed up with a blazer for work or dressed down with delicate accessories for a more relaxed vibe. For evenings that require a touch of glamour, the Éclat de Nuit satin slip dress steals the show with statement earrings and bold lips.

Price starts at Rs 1,499. Available online.

