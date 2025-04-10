Embrace bold, nature-inspired fashion with Numero Uno’s Core Connect Collection

As the days grow longer and warmer, men’s fashion is making an exciting shift towards bold, expressive styles. This Spring-Summer 2025, Numero Uno, a brand known for its denim and jeanswear, is leading the charge with its Core Connect collection, which beautifully fuses contemporary fashion with nature-inspired elements.
The collection invites men to explore the intersection of style, comfort, and sustainability through a range of striking abstract prints, earthy hues, and designs inspired by the very elements that shape our world.
The Core Connect collection is more than just a fashion statement—it’s a celebration of nature’s raw beauty and the modern man’s connection to it. Numero Uno has crafted a line that speaks to the dual need for both self-expression and sustainability, offering men an opportunity to reconnect with their core through fashion that embraces the bold yet the essential.
One of the most striking features of the new collection is the introduction of abstract prints—monochrome abstracts, water-inspired designs, and floral abstractions. These prints represent a departure from the traditional, injecting a new wave of creativity and freedom into men’s wardrobes. According to Samresh Das, head of design at Numero Uno, the decision to explore these bold designs was driven by the desire to reflect the evolving style preferences of today’s generation. “Abstract prints are part of our creative process, designed to push boundaries and reflect individuality and self-expression,” he says.
Distinctive, personalised fashion
This shift towards abstract prints is a deliberate move to resonate with Gen Z’s penchant for distinctive, personalised fashion. However, as Samresh points out, the Gen Z attitude is not limited to any specific age group. It’s a mindset, one that embraces creativity, boldness, and a break from the conventional.
Nature is at the heart of this collection. “We’ve drawn inspiration for our materials, colours, and graphics from nature’s vast beauty,” he shares. “For example, the tactile surfaces of our shirts and t-shirts mimic the texture of the Earth, while the bright, fresh pastels represent the warmth of a sunny day.” The fluidity of the fabrics mirrors the smooth flow of water, and the designs often incorporate abstract plant imagery, reinforcing the theme of Plantopia.”
The brand has gone to great lengths to ensure that the collection’s production process minimises environmental impact by utilising state-of-the-art facilities, such as its sustainable manufacturing plant in Dehradun, where water reuse systems and minimal chemical usage are standard practice.
Price starts at Rs 1,199. Available online.
