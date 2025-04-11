Aulerth and Suneet Varma's Mehr collection is a tribute to self-love

In a world often driven by external validation, there’s a profound truth that many forget—true love begins within. Jewellery has always been a symbol of elegance, beauty, and prestige, but what if it could also serve as a reminder of self-love? This is the essence of Aulerth and Suneet Varma’s Mehr collection—an exquisite line that celebrates the inner radiance and self-celebration that each individual deserves. The name Mehr, meaning loving in Persian and symbolising the sun, perfectly encapsulates the collection’s focus on shining light from within. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of the Taj Mahal—a symbol of eternal love—this collection embodies a love that transcends time, focusing on the beauty of self-love and the radiant power it holds.

Designer Suneet Varma reflects on the collection’s significance, saying, “Mehr is not just jewellery; it is a celebration of the radiance within us all. I hope it resonates with everyone who wears it, just as it did with me while creating it.” His signature blend of opulence, grace, and modernity is seamlessly woven into each piece, resulting in a collection that marries Mughal grandeur with the intricacy of Indian craftsmanship. Each jewel in the Mehr line is a timeless expression of elegance and self-love, designed to be cherished for generations.