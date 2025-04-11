Aulerth and Suneet Varma's Mehr collection is a tribute to self-love

In a world often driven by external validation, there’s a profound truth that many forget—true love begins within. Jewellery has always been a symbol of elegance, beauty, and prestige, but what if it could also serve as a reminder of self-love? This is the essence of Aulerth and Suneet Varma’s Mehr collection—an exquisite line that celebrates the inner radiance and self-celebration that each individual deserves. The name Mehr, meaning loving in Persian and symbolising the sun, perfectly encapsulates the collection’s focus on shining light from within. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of the Taj Mahal—a symbol of eternal love—this collection embodies a love that transcends time, focusing on the beauty of self-love and the radiant power it holds.
Designer Suneet Varma reflects on the collection’s significance, saying, “Mehr is not just jewellery; it is a celebration of the radiance within us all. I hope it resonates with everyone who wears it, just as it did with me while creating it.” His signature blend of opulence, grace, and modernity is seamlessly woven into each piece, resulting in a collection that marries Mughal grandeur with the intricacy of Indian craftsmanship. Each jewel in the Mehr line is a timeless expression of elegance and self-love, designed to be cherished for generations.
The collection features an array of stunning pieces, including delicate chains, statement rings, elegant necklaces, and graceful bangles. Every piece is carefully crafted using consciously reclaimed metals and adorned with semi-precious gemstones, including pearls that resemble the dawn and aquamarines that capture the colour of paradise. These gemstones, along with intricate kundan work, make each piece not just a work of art but a tale of warmth, affection, and empowerment.
Vivek Ramabhadran, founder of Aulerth, describes the inspiration behind Mehr as a deeply personal journey. “Mehr is a testament to passion and meticulous dedication. It’s more than just a jewellery collection—it whispers tales of love, not just romantic, but of the deep and everlasting love for oneself,” Vivek shares.
The collection’s name, inspired by the sun and love, reminds us that self-love isn’t just about internal validation, but about recognising our inherent worth and radiance. It’s a selfless love, embracing not only ourselves but acknowledging the same light in others.
This collaboration between Aulerth and Suneet Varma is unique in the couture jewellery world. “Mehr blends Suneet’s opulence with a conscious ethos. It transcends fleeting trends, focusing instead on timeless elegance and enduring beauty,” adds Vivek.
Price starts at Rs 4,000. Available online.
