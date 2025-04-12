It’s time to break free with Neeta Lulla’s latest collection ‘Unbound’ that blends classic and contemporary

A

The label Unbound was born from my belief that true style begins when you express yourself without limits. With this collection, I wanted to create pieces that go beyond conventions, allowing women to feel empowered, uninhibited, and effortlessly elegant. The name Unbound signifies a movement—one that celebrates courage, authenticity, and the freedom to express oneself beyond societal norms. It is for the woman who embraces tradition yet is unafraid to redefine it on her own terms. Through this collection, I aim to create a space where fashion is not restrictive but liberating, allowing every wearer to feel truly unbound.

This shoot is inspired by the dynamic spirit of women who dare to dream—women who embody freedom, strength, and individuality in every look. Whether in modern or traditional silhouettes, each ensemble is designed to make a bold statement and reflect the wearer’s unique persona. Just as no two journeys are the same, every piece in Unbound captures the diverse ways we express who we are and who we aspire to be. This season, my designs focus on the seamless fusion of gowns and saris, blending classic Indian aesthetics with contemporary silhouettes. With India at the heart of fashion this season, I wanted to create versatile gowns that resonate with millennials and Gen Z— pieces that can be effortlessly styled for a variety of occasions while staying true to their heritage and modern sensibilities.