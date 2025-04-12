It’s time to break free with Neeta Lulla’s latest collection ‘Unbound’ that blends classic and contemporary
For Neeta Lulla, fashion is a profound form of self-expression—an ever-evolving art that transcends trends. It is about storytelling through fabric, colour, and design, allowing individuals to showcase their identity, emotions, and creativity. Her latest collection Unbound is a reflection of the same. We speak to the designer to get you all the details.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Unbound is a collection that serves as a bridge to luxury, offering affordability without compromising on elegance. This collection is inspired by the modern woman who embraces tradition while exuding contemporary confidence. With silhouettes that are stylish, versatile, and adorned with intricate Indian embroidery and surface ornamentation, Unbound is designed for occasion wear, whether it’s attending weddings or special events. Each piece blends classic cuts with a modern edge, creating ensembles that are timeless yet refreshingly new. The collection is a celebration of craftsmanship, individuality, and effortless sophistication.
How different is this collection from your previous ones and why did you think of gowns as a collection?
The essence of my Unbound collection lies in its contemporary approach, setting it apart from my previous works. For Unbound, I was drawn to the elegance of gowns, so I incorporated elements from sari drapes to create fluid, sophisticated designs. The collection features slim silhouettes adorned with intricate textures, surface ornamentation, and Indian embroidery, along with delicate accents of beads and crystals. Additionally, I am currently working on a bridal couture line tailored for summer weddings and occasion wear, further expanding my vision of creating ensembles that are timeless, graceful, and effortlessly stylish.
What went behind the making of this collection? Also, why is it called Unbound?
The label Unbound was born from my belief that true style begins when you express yourself without limits. With this collection, I wanted to create pieces that go beyond conventions, allowing women to feel empowered, uninhibited, and effortlessly elegant. The name Unbound signifies a movement—one that celebrates courage, authenticity, and the freedom to express oneself beyond societal norms. It is for the woman who embraces tradition yet is unafraid to redefine it on her own terms. Through this collection, I aim to create a space where fashion is not restrictive but liberating, allowing every wearer to feel truly unbound.
This shoot is inspired by the dynamic spirit of women who dare to dream—women who embody freedom, strength, and individuality in every look. Whether in modern or traditional silhouettes, each ensemble is designed to make a bold statement and reflect the wearer’s unique persona. Just as no two journeys are the same, every piece in Unbound captures the diverse ways we express who we are and who we aspire to be. This season, my designs focus on the seamless fusion of gowns and saris, blending classic Indian aesthetics with contemporary silhouettes. With India at the heart of fashion this season, I wanted to create versatile gowns that resonate with millennials and Gen Z— pieces that can be effortlessly styled for a variety of occasions while staying true to their heritage and modern sensibilities.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
Yes, this collection features motifs inspired by Persian art, along with intricate textures created through fine pleating and 3D floral embellishments. These elements add depth and dimension, enhancing the elegance of each design.
Please take us through the colour palette.
This collection is an elegant palette of pearly tones such as ecru, silver grey, pale indigo, and old rose, balanced with deep, rich jewel tones. I have always loved blending hues that create a striking impact while enhancing the wearer’s individuality. The collection also includes a captivating mix of pastels alongside vibrant shades of red, blue, purple, and green, bringing a sense of vibrancy and romanticism. My goal is to craft a color palette that exudes liveliness, elegance, and boundless energy.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
For my Unbound Collection, I have carefully selected a range of exquisite fabrics that harmoniously blend tradition with modern sophistication. Luxurious silks, delicate chiffons, and airy organza take center stage, offering a graceful fluidity that enhances the feminine silhouette. Rich velvet adds depth and opulence, while taffeta brings structure and regal elegance to select designs. I have also incorporated natural fibers like linen and cotton blends for a breathable, contemporary feel. This thoughtful mix of textures allows me to create ensembles that are timeless and versatile—perfect for everything from grand celebrations to intimate gatherings. Each fabric has been chosen to redefine elegance in a way that feels effortless, modern, and truly Unbound.
How have you ensured sustainable practices/elements for this collection?
I have repurposed age-old embroidery from lehengas and incorporated Kalamkari fabrics from my past collections, creating intricate collages on jackets in various lengths and styles. These classics are designed as versatile pieces that can be paired with different silhouettes to create multiple looks. By embracing sustainability through reinvention, I aim to offer designs that are not just fashion statements but cherished wardrobe essentials meant to be worn and treasured for years to come.
What are your favourite pieces from this collection and why?
My favorite pieces from this collection are the collage jackets. As a power dresser, I love how effortlessly they can be styled—with trousers for a sharp look, layered over gowns for an elegant touch, or even paired with sarees for a fusion statement. I appreciate versatility in my wardrobe - outfits can be styled in multiple ways, making them a timeless piece.
What according to you are going to be some of the trends to look forward to when it comes to gowns?
This year, I believe gown trends will lean towards sleek, straight and trumpet silhouettes, emphasising minimalistic shapes. The focus will be on textures and innovative garment techniques that add a distinctive edge. These elements will create a perfect balance between simplicity and statement-making elegance.
Having achieved so much over the years, is there anything new you are looking forward to working on? Something that you want to experiment with, something that’s not done before?
In a world driven by digital innovation, where creativity is constantly evolving and inspirations are abundant, it is challenging to say that something has never been done before. However, I am always exploring new design inspirations, often drawing from my own archives to blend heritage with contemporary aesthetics that resonate with a global audience.
I am particularly excited about projects that push creative boundaries, such as musicals and films that make an impact through concept and styling. Whether working on bridal couture, luxury prêt, or cinematic fashion, I continuously strive to bring fresh perspectives through unique treatments and innovative creativity.
How would you define fashion? What is fashion to you?
To me, fashion is a profound form of self-expression—an ever-evolving art that transcends trends. It is about storytelling through fabric, colour, and design, allowing individuals to showcase their identity, emotions, and creativity. It is a celebration of culture, history, and craftsmanship, weaving together the past, present, and future in a way that feels both meaningful and timeless. I believe fashion should not merely follow trends but carry a personal essence—one that resonates with individuality and confidence. This is why I always strive to infuse tradition with contemporary elements in my designs, creating pieces that are both rooted in heritage and relevant to the modern world. It’s not just about aesthetics; it’s about empowerment, confidence, and transformation. Fashion, for me, is an intimate journey—one that has the power to inspire, uplift, and redefine the way we perceive ourselves.
Have you already started working on your next edit, if so, could you share a bit of information on it?
Yes, we have begun working on a new edit of Unbound, featuring gowns and pre-draped sarees with a contemporary edge. These ensembles are adorned with heritage Indian embroidery, seamlessly blending tradition with modern aesthetics. The result is a striking Indo-Western fusion that embodies elegance, versatility, and timeless craftsmanship.
