Sooti Syahi's summer collection marries tradition and modernity with natural fabrics

In today’s ever-evolving fashion landscape, clothing has become more than just an ensemble—it tells a story, weaving together threads of culture, tradition, and craftsmanship. Consumers now seek garments that offer comfort, effortless style, and uphold heritage. Natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, and satin have emerged as the ultimate choice for warm-weather wardrobes, providing lightweight textures and breathability that make them ideal for summer.
Sooti Syahi encapsulates this blend of tradition and contemporary fashion. Drawing inspiration from the timeless appeal of handloom fabrics and the meticulous art of hand block printing, the brand’s designs are an ode to India’s rich textile heritage. “Our collections reflect the modern consumer’s desire for comfort, elegance, and sustainability,” says Sourav Keshri, founder of Sooti Syahi. “We’ve curated a line that harmonises handloom craftsmanship with effortless silhouettes, offering refined everyday wear that celebrates Indian artistry.”
The brand’s latest collection introduces a range of summer essentials, from breathable dresses to chic co-ord night suits, all crafted from natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and satin. “Cotton, silk, and satin are perfect for summer due to their lightweight and breathable qualities,” explains Sourav. “Cotton, in particular, is a staple for both casual and festive wear, while silk and satin lend a touch of luxury, all while ensuring comfort.”
Stylish and comfortable
The brand has also expanded into loungewear with its co-ord night suit collection. “The night suits offer a relaxed fit while maintaining an air of sophistication. The combination of vibrant and neutral tones ensures these pieces are both stylish and comfortable for restful evenings or stylish downtime,” he says.
The brand remains committed to preserving traditional techniques while embracing modern aesthetics. “We incorporate hand block printing and natural dyeing methods, ensuring eco-conscious designs. We work closely with artisans who specialise in weaving handloom textiles, preserving the authenticity of Indian craftsmanship,” says Sourav.
Looking ahead, Sooti Syahi plans to expand its offerings with contemporary silhouettes infused with artisanal elements. “Expect exclusive festive collections and a deeper focus on sustainable production methods,” he signs off.
Price starts at Rs 2,190. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com