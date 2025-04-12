Sooti Syahi's summer collection marries tradition and modernity with natural fabrics

The brand’s latest collection introduces a range of summer essentials, from breathable dresses to chic co-ord night suits, all crafted from natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and satin. “Cotton, silk, and satin are perfect for summer due to their lightweight and breathable qualities,” explains Sourav. “Cotton, in particular, is a staple for both casual and festive wear, while silk and satin lend a touch of luxury, all while ensuring comfort.”

Stylish and comfortable

The brand has also expanded into loungewear with its co-ord night suit collection. “The night suits offer a relaxed fit while maintaining an air of sophistication. The combination of vibrant and neutral tones ensures these pieces are both stylish and comfortable for restful evenings or stylish downtime,” he says.

The brand remains committed to preserving traditional techniques while embracing modern aesthetics. “We incorporate hand block printing and natural dyeing methods, ensuring eco-conscious designs. We work closely with artisans who specialise in weaving handloom textiles, preserving the authenticity of Indian craftsmanship,” says Sourav.

Looking ahead, Sooti Syahi plans to expand its offerings with contemporary silhouettes infused with artisanal elements. “Expect exclusive festive collections and a deeper focus on sustainable production methods,” he signs off.

Price starts at Rs 2,190. Available online.

