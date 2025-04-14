Swarovski unveils SS25 campaign with Ariana Grande, celebrating 130 years of radiance

A symbol of radiance

Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski’s Global Creative Director, continues to push boundaries with her vision of creating a new jewellery culture — one that celebrates individuality, style, and the emotional power of adornment. “Jewellery has the power to transform not just how you look, but how you feel,” she shares. “Ariana embodies this beautifully — each piece she wears becomes a symbol of radiance, movement, and joy.”

Ariana echoes the sentiment. “I’m so excited that my creative journey continues with Swarovski. This campaign felt truly uplifting and joyful — the metamorphosis theme really spoke to me.”

In the spotlight are Swarovski’s signature families, each reimagined for the season. The Millenia collection returns in a striking lilac hue, while Idyllia channels technicolour romance, Dulcis leans into playful candy-coloured forms, and Chroma showcases crystal versatility at its finest. Together, they create a vibrant symphony of bold forms and expressive style — a collection destined to turn heads this summer.