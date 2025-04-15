Step into the future in ‘Ragno’ sneakers that blend minimalism with versatility

Ragno isn’t just about looking good—it’s about feeling unstoppable in them, whether you’re hitting up an Italian-inspired brunch, strolling through city streets, or just vibing with friends, because they’re versatile like that, sliding effortlessly from streetwear to smart-casual with the kind of ease that makes you wonder if you ever needed anything else.

This sneaker collection offers a blend of style, comfort, and a little bit of edge, made for people who walk with purpose, talk with confidence, and live like they own the moment, because with Ragno, you’re not just putting on shoes—you’re stepping into a lifestyle.

Prices start at INR 4,999.

Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain