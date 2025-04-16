On the shelf: ‘Blossom Time’ collection is a floral tribute to spring

Crafted from stainless steel with 33 mm dials—perfectly sized for those who prefer elegance in a smaller form—these watches are more than timekeepers; they are statements. Petal Bliss, with its silver dial and Magnolia engraving, echoes perseverance and grace. Petal Frenzy, in a striking blue inspired by the Crocus, symbolises personal triumph, ready to complement both metal and leather straps for an effortlessly fresh spring vibe. Petal Swirl, with its sunny Gerbera design, radiates optimism and celebrates the warmth of friendship, while Petal Charm—a delicate soft pink adorned with Camellia’s timeless beauty—whispers of love, perfection, and eternal elegance.