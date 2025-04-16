On the shelf: ‘Blossom Time’ collection is a floral tribute to spring

As the first whispers of spring stir the air, Swatch steps into the season with a burst of vibrant energy—introducing the Blossom Time collection, a dazzling quartet of floral-inspired watches that capture the fleeting beauty of spring and the enduring spirit of Swiss precision. Imagine the soft caress of a flower petal against your wrist, the bold yet delicate hues of magnolia, crocus, gerbera, and camellia etched into stainless steel dials, each one a testament to nature’s artistry and Swatch’s signature edge.
Crafted from stainless steel with 33 mm dials—perfectly sized for those who prefer elegance in a smaller form—these watches are more than timekeepers; they are statements. Petal Bliss, with its silver dial and Magnolia engraving, echoes perseverance and grace. Petal Frenzy, in a striking blue inspired by the Crocus, symbolises personal triumph, ready to complement both metal and leather straps for an effortlessly fresh spring vibe. Petal Swirl, with its sunny Gerbera design, radiates optimism and celebrates the warmth of friendship, while Petal Charm—a delicate soft pink adorned with Camellia’s timeless beauty—whispers of love, perfection, and eternal elegance.
But these watches aren’t just about beauty; they’re built for life. Water-resistant, versatile, and designed to flow seamlessly from casual chic to refined sophistication, they’re the perfect companions for your spring adventures. Whether you’re gifting a bloom of joy to a friend or adding a petal of personality to your own collection, Blossom Time is more than a watch—it’s a season wrapped around your wrist.
Price on request.
Available online.
