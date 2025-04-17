This edit is inspired by the vibrant colours, delicate patterns and playful charm of a garden

The collection celebrates creativity, spontaneity, and a free-spirited elegance, featuring bold florals, lively prints, and dynamic silhouettes. W himsical Garden embodies a flawless combination of minimalism, luxurious craftsmanship, and fluid draping, resulting in a sophisticated and refined aesthetic. Each piece is enhanced with bespoke detailing, infusing a unique and exclusive element into the design.

Throwing light on the fabrics, Neha says, “It features luxurious silks and cotton, creating an elegant yet breathable selection for the season.” The colour palette, on the other hand, consists of shades including butter yellow, powder blue, pink, sage green, peach, white, beige and more, which can capture the essence of blooming flowers and the vibrant energy of summer. Neha comments, “This thoughtful choice brings a sense of freshness and radiance to each piece.”