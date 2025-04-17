This edit is inspired by the vibrant colours, delicate patterns and playful charm of a garden

There’s a reason why flowers are so loved; they’re everywhere. From fragrant corners of our rooms to the metaphors that linger in literature, florals have always been our gentle companions, bringing with them a breath of nature, a touch of tenderness, and an everlasting charm. No matter how much we admire their beauty, it never feels enough. Now, fashion brand, The Whole Nine Yards brings this love for florals into the world of fashion with their new collection, Whimsical Garden.
The founder and creative director of the brand, Neha Chawla, describes the new collection as “a captivating blend of nature and imagination.” Drawing inspiration from vibrant colours, delicate florals, and the playful charm of an enchanted garden, the collection transforms nature’s effortless beauty into wearable art. “It seamlessly blends serenity with a touch of fantasy to create a truly magical fashion experience,” she adds.
At the heart of Whimsical Garden lies the idea of storytelling through design. From winding pathways and blooming flowers to dreamy landscapes that invite exploration, every element is thoughtfully crafted. “While designing, I made sure each detail in the outfit tells a story,” shares Neha.
The collection celebrates creativity, spontaneity, and a free-spirited elegance, featuring bold florals, lively prints, and dynamic silhouettes. W himsical Garden embodies a flawless combination of minimalism, luxurious craftsmanship, and fluid draping, resulting in a sophisticated and refined aesthetic. Each piece is enhanced with bespoke detailing, infusing a unique and exclusive element into the design.
Throwing light on the fabrics, Neha says, “It features luxurious silks and cotton, creating an elegant yet breathable selection for the season.” The colour palette, on the other hand, consists of shades including butter yellow, powder blue, pink, sage green, peach, white, beige and more, which can capture the essence of blooming flowers and the vibrant energy of summer. Neha comments, “This thoughtful choice brings a sense of freshness and radiance to each piece.”
Whimsical Garden showcases a stunning array of mini, midi, and maxi dresses along with this season’s trending silhouettes, stunning co-ord sets, skirts and chic shorts, perfect for a variety of occasions. Neha suggests, “Whether it’s a holiday getaway, staycation, birthday celebration, evening soirée, or a wedding, these versatile pieces are designed to elevate every moment.” Picking two stand-out pieces from the collection, Neha says, “The Nyssa midi dress and the Oriana maxi dress are special because they are vibrant and reflect the perfect blend of elegance and imagination.”
Price starts from Rs 5,500. Available online.