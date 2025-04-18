Couturier JJ Valaya decodes JJV Kapurthala's latest pret collection CHHE

A

CHHE is a celebration of accessible luxury, blending cultural nuances with a modern aesthetic. It draws inspiration from the travelogues of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, blending cultural influences with intricate craftsmanship. But it is also my tribute to Punjab, specifically to Kapurthala, the land of my forefathers. The line was also born with an intent to create travel-friendly occasion wear so that one could carry one’s favourite brand anywhere without the worry of excess weight that Indian clothes are often synonymous with. JJV’s Perennials—The Shifting Leaves Chevron and Series Fauna—continue to evolve with fresh interpretations. Our signature Chevron appears in its latest avatar, exuding timeless sophistication, while Series Fauna celebrates the wild beauty of the natural world with bold, expressive animal prints in all their glory.

The collection has Series Royale, which features delicate Mughal-inspired patterns, intricately embroidered with flora and fauna motifs. Adorned with resham threadwork, dabka, crystals, and antique zari, each piece exudes timeless elegance and craftsmanship. Then there’s Series Art Deco, replete with geometric motifs influenced by Ottoman ceremonial robes, enhanced with structured gota work and gunmetal sequins. Series Nomade features Persian rug-inspired patterns, hand-embroidered in antique silver and gunmetal finishes, reflecting the intricacy of traditional craftsmanship.