Couturier JJ Valaya decodes JJV Kapurthala's latest pret collection CHHE
The JJV Kapurthala’s new Spring-Summer range, CHHE, blends historical nuances with a modern design approach, drawing inspiration from the vivid narratives of the travelogues of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala. Whether the label’s custom-developed prints or fine and subtle embroideries, this prêt collection is all about details, and JJ Valaya himself takes us through the same in this chat.
Excerpts:
Inside JJ Valaya’s summer state of mind: CHHĒ brings together history, haute design and holiday ease
Can you tell us more about CHHE and the inspiration behind it?
CHHE is a celebration of accessible luxury, blending cultural nuances with a modern aesthetic. It draws inspiration from the travelogues of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, blending cultural influences with intricate craftsmanship. But it is also my tribute to Punjab, specifically to Kapurthala, the land of my forefathers. The line was also born with an intent to create travel-friendly occasion wear so that one could carry one’s favourite brand anywhere without the worry of excess weight that Indian clothes are often synonymous with. JJV’s Perennials—The Shifting Leaves Chevron and Series Fauna—continue to evolve with fresh interpretations. Our signature Chevron appears in its latest avatar, exuding timeless sophistication, while Series Fauna celebrates the wild beauty of the natural world with bold, expressive animal prints in all their glory.
The collection has Series Royale, which features delicate Mughal-inspired patterns, intricately embroidered with flora and fauna motifs. Adorned with resham threadwork, dabka, crystals, and antique zari, each piece exudes timeless elegance and craftsmanship. Then there’s Series Art Deco, replete with geometric motifs influenced by Ottoman ceremonial robes, enhanced with structured gota work and gunmetal sequins. Series Nomade features Persian rug-inspired patterns, hand-embroidered in antique silver and gunmetal finishes, reflecting the intricacy of traditional craftsmanship.
What silhouettes have you explored for this summer collection?
Besides our staple silhouettes like skirt-sets, saris, and anarkalis, flowing kaftans, dresses, and fluid tunics set the tone for refined sophistication this season. Sheer blouses with delicate puff sleeves add a touch of allure, while gracefully gathered skirts and fluid maxi dresses create soft movement.
What are the key trends in festive and wedding wear this summer?
This season, festive and wedding wear embraces effortless luxury with a focus on refined craftsmanship and modern elegance. Soft pastels with earthy undertones set the tone for a breezy yet sophisticated look, while antique silver and gunmetal embroidery add a touch of understated opulence. Relaxed yet structured silhouettes are trending, along with thoughtfully designed accessories.
Are there any other collections you’re working on?
Currently, all our focus is on SATT, our AW ’25 collection, a story waiting to be told. In true JJV spirit, it will be unveiled when the time is right, revealing a new chapter of artistry and craftsmanship.