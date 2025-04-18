Homegrown label Studio Rigu’s new collection, Verao, is inspired by the island life
Designer Riya Garg’s label Studio Rigu’s summer edit Verão, a Portuguese word for summer, celebrates the effortless charm of island life, with each piece encapsulating the lush landscapes, oversized tropical leaves, graceful shell motifs, and the grandeur of opulent palm trees. Intricate three-dimensional shell embellishments reflect the blooming flora, while whimsical fauna and coastal charm infuse an element of playful seaside allure.
The textured patterns, inspired by coastal rocks and the thoughtfully curated trims —raffia, lace, shells, and tassels—complete the collection, transporting wearers to a laid-back Goan retreat. Verão also features a selection of consciously crafted eco-friendly fabrics, including 100 per cent cotton, 100 per cent linen viscose, and the brand’s signature vegan silk. The colour palette has soothing hand-dyed ombré designs in oceanic hues, blending vivid candy colours with modern ruching techniques. Riya takes us through the edit.
Veering away from bold prints and louder palettes, Verão experiments with understated tones and introduces linen into the mix for the first time
How different is Verão from your previous ones?
This collection explores more understated tones. We have experimented with linen for the first time. As an eclectic, print-based brand, we delved deeper into the ethos and explored small elements of the ocean, keeping the nuances subtle.
How have you incorporated sustainability into your creations?
Sustainability is a lifestyle for us. All our pieces are thoughtfully crafted, keeping fabric wastage to the minimum. With each collection, we aim at exploring at least seven-eight styles where there is zero wastage of fabric involved.
What’s trending this summer in resort wear?
Fun, easy breezy dresses, and one-piece ensembles. Our customer wants to travel light. They want to look stylish yet effortless. This summer, it’s the cuts and silhouettes that allow styling via accessories are in.
What are the resort wear essentials?
A pair of shorts, a fun shirt dress, lots of sunscreen, a statement bag, and sunglasses.
What inspires you as a designer?
Cities I travel to, the people we meet, and the cultures inspire each of our collections.
Who is the best-dressed celeb in your eyes?
Kiran Rao for her effortless and chic style. Her personality shines through the clothes she wears.