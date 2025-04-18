Homegrown label Studio Rigu’s new collection, Verao, is inspired by the island life

Designer Riya Garg’s label Studio Rigu’s summer edit Verão, a Portuguese word for summer, celebrates the effortless charm of island life, with each piece encapsulating the lush landscapes, oversized tropical leaves, graceful shell motifs, and the grandeur of opulent palm trees. Intricate three-dimensional shell embellishments reflect the blooming flora, while whimsical fauna and coastal charm infuse an element of playful seaside allure.

The textured patterns, inspired by coastal rocks and the thoughtfully curated trims —raffia, lace, shells, and tassels—complete the collection, transporting wearers to a laid-back Goan retreat. Verão also features a selection of consciously crafted eco-friendly fabrics, including 100 per cent cotton, 100 per cent linen viscose, and the brand’s signature vegan silk. The colour palette has soothing hand-dyed ombré designs in oceanic hues, blending vivid candy colours with modern ruching techniques. Riya takes us through the edit.

Veering away from bold prints and louder palettes, Verão experiments with understated tones and introduces linen into the mix for the first time