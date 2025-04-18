Rooted in heritage and crafted with grace, 'Veils of Vedic’ invites the modern bride to step into her story

The colour palette evokes both the sacred and the celebratory. From the enduring richness of classic reds and deep maroons, symbolising love and strength, to the softness of ethereal pinks, the vibrancy of burnt orange, and the golden glow of mustard tones, each hue is thoughtfully selected to honour tradition while elevating it for the modern bride.Embroideries across the collection are nothing short of celestial. Using time-honoured techniques like zardozi and resham, master artisans bring every motif to life with immaculate intricacy. “Our aim was to marry comfort with grandeur,” Nilesh says. “A bride should feel powerful, poised, yet utterly ethereal in her ensemble.”

While every piece in the collection speaks volumes, a few designs emerge as iconic expressions of the Veils of Vedic vision. Rukh, a breathtaking red and gold lehenga, draws inspiration from temple architecture and is adorned with delicate swan motifs — emblems of purity, spiritual insight, and divine grace. The design pays homage to the sacred, evoking a serene elegance that transcends time.

Sanyukta, another jewel in the collection, embraces the timeless red and gold palette while featuring mesmerising mandala embroidery. These intricate patterns radiate from the centre, symbolsing eternal unity and spiritual balance.

And then there is Vedvisha, a regal red ensemble that commands attention with its elaborate peacock embroidery. Rich in meaning, the peacock symbolises beauty, prosperity, and the divine feminine, making this lehenga a powerful expression of grandeur.

These designs are more than visual masterpieces — they are garments that honour Vedic heritage while offering the modern bride an elegant, timeless expression of devotion, transformation,and identity reimagined for today’s symbolic moments.“Every bride is different. These signature pieces are designed to resonate with her unique spirit while connecting her to her roots,” says Nilesh.