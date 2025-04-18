Rooted in heritage and crafted with grace, 'Veils of Vedic’ invites the modern bride to step into her story

Bridal fashion has always been more than an aesthetic indulgence — it is a profound celebration of heritage, a bridge uniting generations, and a mirror reflecting the soul of a culture. Every thread, every motif, every drape in a bridal ensemble speaks of legacy, echoing stories whispered across time. In India, where wedding couture is revered as an art, bridal attire transforms into a living canvas — an heirloom of tradition, gracefully reinterpreted through the lens of contemporary design.
Tanaksh’s latest collection, Veils of Vedic, is a sublime embodiment of this ethos. It honours the sanctity of Indian bridalwear while embracing a modern sensibility, crafting a poetic balance between the timeless and the new. Helmed by Nilesh Mahajan, founder and creative director of Tanaksh, this collection breathes new life into ancient artistry, sculpting garments that are both historical artifacts and haute couture masterpieces. “Veils of Vedic ensures that every bride doesn’t just wear tradition — she carries forward a legacy with grace and individuality,” Nilesh reflects.
Veils of Vedic is an expression of a bride’s journey — her past, her present, and the legacy she is destined to create. Rooted deeply in symbolism, the collection is an evocative tribute to spiritual depth and cultural heritage. Each ensemble is designed with intention — infused with motifs that tell stories of creation, transition, divinity, and the eternal cycle of life. Through these garments, the collection invites brides not merely to wear beauty, but to embody meaning. These motifs aren’t mere ornamentation; they are sacred signifiers, echoing ancient beliefs.
Intricate and hypnotic, mandala patterns form a cornerstone of the collection, embodying unity, wholeness, and cosmic order. More than just a visual motif, the mandala reflects the bride’s inner journey — her graceful transition into a new chapter with a sense of balance, centeredness, and quiet completeness. Intertwined with this are the ethereal lotus blooms, a symbol of purity, resilience, and spiritual rebirth. Adding to this rich tapestry are the vibrant peacock feathers, infused with divine symbolism. Throughout the collection, geometry emerges as a visual ode to harmony and balance — bridging the spiritual and aesthetic with seamless elegance, echoing the spirit that governs both nature and the human spirit. And perhaps the most poetic of all, temple doorways appear delicately embroidered and woven into the fabric, standing as timeless metaphors for sacred transitions. These doorways mark the thresholds between realms, symbolising the bride’s passage into love and a future imbued with promise.“We drew inspiration from temple architecture and ancient scriptures, meticulously embedding Vedic elements into our designs,” Nilesh shares. “Every piece is crafted to be more than just attire — it is a narrative woven in silk and thread.”
Every creation in the Veils of Vedic collection is a tribute to textile heritage. Tanaksh relies on handwoven Banarasi silk, luminous Banarasi tissue, and whisper-light net fabrics to craft garments that drape with divinity and move with fluid grace. These luxurious materials are chosen not only for their beauty but for their cultural resonance — each weave a love letter to India’s rich artisanal legacy.
The colour palette evokes both the sacred and the celebratory. From the enduring richness of classic reds and deep maroons, symbolising love and strength, to the softness of ethereal pinks, the vibrancy of burnt orange, and the golden glow of mustard tones, each hue is thoughtfully selected to honour tradition while elevating it for the modern bride.Embroideries across the collection are nothing short of celestial. Using time-honoured techniques like zardozi and resham, master artisans bring every motif to life with immaculate intricacy. “Our aim was to marry comfort with grandeur,” Nilesh says. “A bride should feel powerful, poised, yet utterly ethereal in her ensemble.”
While every piece in the collection speaks volumes, a few designs emerge as iconic expressions of the Veils of Vedic vision. Rukh, a breathtaking red and gold lehenga, draws inspiration from temple architecture and is adorned with delicate swan motifs — emblems of purity, spiritual insight, and divine grace. The design pays homage to the sacred, evoking a serene elegance that transcends time.
Sanyukta, another jewel in the collection, embraces the timeless red and gold palette while featuring mesmerising mandala embroidery. These intricate patterns radiate from the centre, symbolsing eternal unity and spiritual balance.
And then there is Vedvisha, a regal red ensemble that commands attention with its elaborate peacock embroidery. Rich in meaning, the peacock symbolises beauty, prosperity, and the divine feminine, making this lehenga a powerful expression of grandeur.
These designs are more than visual masterpieces — they are garments that honour Vedic heritage while offering the modern bride an elegant, timeless expression of devotion, transformation,and identity reimagined for today’s symbolic moments.“Every bride is different. These signature pieces are designed to resonate with her unique spirit while connecting her to her roots,” says Nilesh.
Beyond beauty, Veils of Vedic is grounded in a philosophy of mindful fashion. Tanaksh upholds the principles of sustainability and ethical craftsmanship, working with traditional artisans whose skills have been passed down through generations. By embracing slow fashion, the collection celebrates not only artistry but also intention. Handwoven textiles and low impact processes reduce environmental harm while offering the bride something truly precious: a garment to be treasured, not discarded. These are heirlooms in the making — pieces that carry memory, spirit, and love across lifetimes.“We want our brides to carry forward not just heritage, but also mindfulness in fashion,” Nilesh asserts.
Designing Veils of Vedic was an immersive journey that blended deep research with refined creativity. The process began with the study of ancient temple architecture, sacred texts, and Vedic philosophies — each element offering inspiration and insight into the visual language of devotion and transformation. Collaborating closely with master artisans across India, “We brought this vision to life through techniques that have been passed down through generations. Every motif, every thread, was thoughtfully chosen to echo the spiritual and cultural richness we sought to celebrate,” shares Nilesh.
As Tanaksh continues to redefine the contours of bridal couture, the collections brings in a new era — one where tradition is not left behind, but reborn through thoughtful innovation. In Veils of Vedic, the modern bride is never lost in tradition — she is empowered by it. She becomes a symbol of continuity, of transformation, and of enduring grace. She is not merely a wearer of couture, but a keeper of stories, a preserver of culture, and a radiant icon of feminine strength. A bride does not simply wear an ensemble — she adorns herself in legacy. And in that legacy, she discovers her most radiant, authentic self.
Prices start at INR 2,00,000.
Available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress