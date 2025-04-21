Binni’s new quartz collection fuses natural stones with traditional craftsmanship for modern designs

In an era where concious fashion reigns supreme, quartz stone is fast becoming the darling of the jewellery world — and for good reason. Riding the wave of this newfound appreciation, bijouterie label Binni’s cofounder, Shraddha Tripathi, has unveiled an exclusive collection that turns this raw, natural element into fashion’s latest must-have.

“As a designer, I’ve always been captivated by the way natural elements hold stories within them. Quartz, in particular, has an ethereal beauty, pure yet powerful, delicate yet unbreakable. I wanted to translate that into jewellery that speaks of individuality and confidence,” she shares.