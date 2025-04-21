Binni’s new quartz collection fuses natural stones with traditional craftsmanship for modern designs

In an era where concious fashion reigns supreme, quartz stone is fast becoming the darling of the jewellery world — and for good reason. Riding the wave of this newfound appreciation, bijouterie label Binni’s cofounder, Shraddha Tripathi, has unveiled an exclusive collection that turns this raw, natural element into fashion’s latest must-have.
“As a designer, I’ve always been captivated by the way natural elements hold stories within them. Quartz, in particular, has an ethereal beauty, pure yet powerful, delicate yet unbreakable. I wanted to translate that into jewellery that speaks of individuality and confidence,” she shares.
With this collection, Shraddha set out to offer more than mere ornamentation — she envisioned pieces that resonate with the wearer’s energy, transforming everyday moments into something more positive.
“Designing the Quartz Collection has been a combination of artistry and craftsmanship. It all begins with sourcing the finest stones — each cherry-picked for its unique clarity, texture and natural character,” she elaborates.
Celebrated for its aesthetic charm and naturally occurring shapes, sizes and colours, no two stones are the same, making each piece in this label’s new line a true one-of-a-kind.
“What makes this collection truly special is the way these stones are transformed. Every piece is hand-painted. To add depth and dimension, skilled artisans manually embellish them with mirrors and smaller stones, ensuring that no two pieces are ever exactly alike,” the cofounder reveals.
While Quartz steals the spotlight for this edit with its raw yet refined beauty, the subtle inclusion of pearls lends a timeless elegance and offers a delicate counterpoint to the more structured, grounded presence of the quartz stones.
“This collection features a curated mix of aventurine quartz, agate, jade, rose and onyx gemstones, along with pearls and mirror embellishments, each selected for its symbolism,” Shraddha explains.
The stones are ethically procured from domestic suppliers as well as imported from overseas. The deep reds and greens are deliberately thrown in to evoke a royal, timeless appeal.
“Primary colored stones bring war mth while bright hues represent renewal, balance and nature — aligning with the collection’s essence of sustainability and natural inspiration,” the designer clarifies.
Stone setting, beading, metalwork, filigree and stringing sets the tone for the edit, while the incorporation of mirror work and hand-painted embellishments elevates the artisanal quality.
We tried the pearl and green quartz chocker from the edit and loved its traditional yet modern appeal. The piece is made with care, quality and comes with a pair of pearl studs too. “One can shop for a sculpted necklace, layered pieces, cascading earrings, intricate adornments, head accessories, bracelets and brass trinkets,” she concludes.
₹1,200 onwards. Available online.