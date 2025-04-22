Slow-fashion label Sensing launches The Sensing House in Bandra

Sensing, the conscious clothing brand that commits itself to responsible design and slow fashion, has opened The Sensing House a multi-sensory retail environment situated in Bandra Mumbai. This expansion represents an extension of the brand philosophy with the launch of an area that integrates fashion, sustainability and experience fluidly together by means of responsible curation, considerate engagement and sense-oriented narration.

Philosophy behind The Sensing



Creating against the eroding 'third spaces' of our busy urban lives, The Sensing House is a refuge from the demands of home and work. It slows you down opens, your senses up and invites you to engage more deeply turning shopping into a considered journey, where every product has a narrative of craftsmanship, sustainability and authenticity.

More than a traditional retail outlet, The Sensing House merges design wellness and cultural dialogue. Founder Humera Tamboli explains, “There’s something deeply fulfilling about curating a space where people can walk into a different reality discover and reconnect with the joy of mindful living. The Sensing House is my way of bringing together a community that appreciates slowness artistry and a more conscious lifestyle.”

This multi-dimensional space serves as a cultural hub fostering dialogue discovery and community inviting individuals to engage meaningfully with their purchases and embrace a more conscious way of living.