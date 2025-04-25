ILK’s Mutualism collection debuts in Chennai with sustainable textures

Chennai is playing host to a unique design dialogue as ILK, the label founded by Shikha Grover and Vinita Adhikari, brings its latest collection — Mutualism — to the city.
Since its inception in 2011, ILK has stood at the crossroads of couture and comfort—crafting garments that blur boundaries between the everyday and the exceptional. With Mutualism, the label continues that journey, offering silhouettes that feel sculptural yet wearable and tactile, yet effortless.
“Mutualism deepens our exploration of harmony in design, in craftsmanship, and in how clothing coexists with the wearer. It introduces nature-inspired textures and newer forms, but remains grounded in ILK’s core philosophy of balance,” says Shikha.
The name Mutualism draws from ecology—the symbiotic relationship where both sides benefit—but also reflects ILK’s internal creative dynamic. “It’s a nod to our own ecosystem at ILK, our clan. Each piece mirrors natural systems where every detail plays a role. We’ve kept the silhouettes simple, but elevated them through smocking, handwork, and patchwork that breathe life into the garment,” explains Vinita.
What sets Mutualism apart is its dedication to texture. One of the standout design stories is the lichen texture, which creatively reuses discarded fabric scraps to form organic, layered surfaces. “It’s both a sustainability initiative and a storytelling device. No two pieces are the same—just like lichen in the wild, each evolves uniquely depending on its environment,” says Shikha.
Launching in Chennai feels like a full-circle moment for the duo. “The women of Chennai embody a quiet strength and elegance that resonates with our work. There’s a timelessness to their style that aligns with our ethos of conscious, effortless fashion,” Vinita shares.
Designs that encourage personal expression
As always, ILK’s designs encourage personal expression. Pieces are made for layering and customisation, inviting the wearer to make them their own. “This collection is about interdependence—between craft and creator, tradition and innovation, and ultimately between the clothes and the wearer. We hope it sparks conversations, and maybe even connections,” says Vinita.
Mutualism is a philosophy stitched into each seam. As ILK arrives in Chennai, it brings more than just fashion; it brings a quiet invitation to connect—with the clothes, with their makers, and with oneself.
To mark the occasion in true ILK style, the launch event will feature an unexpected and delightful twist — a custom gelato bar inspired by the textures and tones of the collection.
Price starts at Rs 15,000. April 25, 2025. From 11.30 am to 7 pm. At Collage. Available online.
