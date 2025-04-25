ILK’s Mutualism collection debuts in Chennai with sustainable textures

Designs that encourage personal expression

As always, ILK’s designs encourage personal expression. Pieces are made for layering and customisation, inviting the wearer to make them their own. “This collection is about interdependence—between craft and creator, tradition and innovation, and ultimately between the clothes and the wearer. We hope it sparks conversations, and maybe even connections,” says Vinita.

Mutualism is a philosophy stitched into each seam. As ILK arrives in Chennai, it brings more than just fashion; it brings a quiet invitation to connect—with the clothes, with their makers, and with oneself.

To mark the occasion in true ILK style, the launch event will feature an unexpected and delightful twist — a custom gelato bar inspired by the textures and tones of the collection.

Price starts at Rs 15,000. April 25, 2025. From 11.30 am to 7 pm. At Collage. Available online.

