Homegrown unisex sneaker label, Comet, unveils its first flagship store in Bengaluru

A broken wall juts out onto 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar. Charred black, split open, like something tore through it from another dimension. Peer in and you’ll spot fragments of a comet, suspended mid-air, hanging from the ceiling with sneakers impaled into it. Mirrors lie fractured, walls appear shattered and tucked between the chaos are shelves carrying sneakers like Tiramisu and Madagascar.
Comet crash lands in Indiranagar
What happened here? Turns out, ‘Comet’ landed. This otherworldly wreckage is, in fact, the first-ever retail store of homegrown unisex sneaker label Comet and it’s arrived right where the story began — Bengaluru. “We’ve been working on the store’s design for about five months. The concept that resonated most with us was imagining what would happen if a comet crashed into this space. As an element, a comet represents disruption. It’s an energy that may seem destructive, but we see it as one that sparks new beginnings. After all, if you look at history, humans exist because a comet wiped out the dinosaurs,” founder Utkarsh Gupta begins.
The three zones of the store
Comet’s debut flagship space unfolds in three distinct zones. The entrance, being the first, is the one you’ve just read about. The second is a dedicated trial zone set around a tree of shoes, which is yet to make an appearance, where visitors can try on only test pairs before taking brand new ones home. It also houses a wall that narrates how these sneakers are made, which we carefully studied while trying on different shoe sizes. We decided on the X Lows Bluejay, fashioned from unwashed denim, to take home. They not only paired well with our smart-casual looks but also hugged our broad feet comfortably without digging into the heel as we walked around in them all weekend long!
And then there’s the third, “We have a section on our website called The Vault, where we archive all our previous drops. We wanted to bring that idea into the physical store, so we created a dark, dimly lit room with twinkling lights, almost like floating through space. Inside, a series of lockers hide limited-edition designs. It’s our way of showing both long-time supporters and new visitors what this label stands for. We craft unconventional stories through our sneakers and The Vault, tucked away at the back of the store, reflects that. Much like our shoes, which often carry a hidden message under the flap,” he reveals.
Where is Comet headed next?
Comet is set to open stores in Delhi and Mumbai later this year, alongside a series of fresh drops — including the upcoming Aeons V2, a collection crafted for everyday wear and travel.
“Expect old-school, comfortable silhouettes that resemble running or walking shoes, traditionally known as dad sneakers. We’re exploring two directions within this style: classic shades like greys, beiges and black, as well as bolder options like deep blue, teal and orange. There’s a lot of experimentation with premium mesh and suede and we’ve put significant work into the sole, which features a unique waffle design. The collection will drop on May 4,” he shares.
This June, the brand will launch a unique ice cream–themed shoe designed to look like it’s melting, with elements like waffle cone.
₹4,299 onwards. At Indiranagar.