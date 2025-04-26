Homegrown unisex sneaker label, Comet, unveils its first flagship store in Bengaluru

The three zones of the store

Comet’s debut flagship space unfolds in three distinct zones. The entrance, being the first, is the one you’ve just read about. The second is a dedicated trial zone set around a tree of shoes, which is yet to make an appearance, where visitors can try on only test pairs before taking brand new ones home. It also houses a wall that narrates how these sneakers are made, which we carefully studied while trying on different shoe sizes. We decided on the X Lows Bluejay, fashioned from unwashed denim, to take home. They not only paired well with our smart-casual looks but also hugged our broad feet comfortably without digging into the heel as we walked around in them all weekend long!

And then there’s the third, “We have a section on our website called The Vault, where we archive all our previous drops. We wanted to bring that idea into the physical store, so we created a dark, dimly lit room with twinkling lights, almost like floating through space. Inside, a series of lockers hide limited-edition designs. It’s our way of showing both long-time supporters and new visitors what this label stands for. We craft unconventional stories through our sneakers and The Vault, tucked away at the back of the store, reflects that. Much like our shoes, which often carry a hidden message under the flap,” he reveals.