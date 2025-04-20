From heels to heart, these vegan shoe brands are India’s coolest sole mates

Once a niche, often misunderstood material, vegan leather is now stepping into the Indian fashion spotlight with unwavering confidence — particularly in the realm of footwear. From indie labels crafting conscious designs to heritage houses experimenting with modern ethics, vegan leather is no longer a compromise, it's a conscious choice.

Long associated with leather craftsmanship, the country is seeing a cultural shift as eco-consciousness reshapes consumption. Younger consumers, who are more informed and invested in sustainability, are driving demand for footwear that looks good, feels luxurious and aligns with their values. While famous brands such as as Paio, The Cai Store, Oceedee have already made their names, here are a few understated labels that offer fabulous footwear.