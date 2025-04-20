From heels to heart, these vegan shoe brands are India’s coolest sole mates

Once a niche, often misunderstood material, vegan leather is now stepping into the Indian fashion spotlight with unwavering confidence — particularly in the realm of footwear. From indie labels crafting conscious designs to heritage houses experimenting with modern ethics, vegan leather is no longer a compromise, it's a conscious choice.
Long associated with leather craftsmanship, the country is seeing a cultural shift as eco-consciousness reshapes consumption. Younger consumers, who are more informed and invested in sustainability, are driving demand for footwear that looks good, feels luxurious and aligns with their values. While famous brands such as as Paio, The Cai Store, Oceedee have already made their names, here are a few understated labels that offer fabulous footwear.
Theater.xyz offers a diverse array of styles that seamlessly blend ethical craftsmanship with cinematic flair. Their collection spans from chic block heels like the Shrimpton Manhattan and Twiggy Piggies—ideal for both office wear and evening outings — to versatile flats such as the Jiro Black, which provide comfort without compromising on style. For those seeking a bolder statement, Theater.xyz presents edgy boots like the Dragons and Warriors, catering to the fashion-forward consumer. Each pair is meticulously crafted from high-quality vegan materials, ensuring durability and a luxurious feel, all while aligning with sustainable and cruelty-free values.
Disobedience, the Chennai-based vegan footwear label helmed by designer Anita Soundar, is redefining the Indian shoe landscape with its avant-garde, gender-neutral designs that marry sustainability with sculptural elegance. Offering a range that spans from sleek flats and architectural heels to bold boots, each piece is crafted from innovative plant-based materials like banana leather—a biodegradable alternative that embodies circular design by utilising agricultural waste and decomposing naturally at the end of its life cycle.
This Indian footwear label, seamlessly blends sustainability with artisanal craftsmanship, offering a diverse range of handcrafted PETA-certified vegan pairs fashioned from natural materials like jute, cork and algae . Their collection features elegant heels like the Mandana and Baya Matka, available in hues such as cream, sage, and dark tan, perfect for both festive events and everyday wear. For those seeking comfort without compromising on style, Birdhouse presents flats like the Aangan and Mayuri, which come in vibrant colours including mellow yellow and midnight black. Additionally, their Chidiya slides and Panchi cork slides offer a casual yet chic option for daily outings.
Homegrown footwear brand founded by Anahita Suyash, has carved a niche by recognising the challenges faced by individuals with flat feet. After a two-year journey of research and collaboration with podiatrists to develop shoes that marry aesthetics with functionality, Anagram resulted in a collection that features in-built arch support and medical-grade cushioning, ensuring all-day comfort without compromising on design. Offerings span a variety of styles, from elegant heels and wedges to versatile flats, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Each pair is designed in their dedicated workshop, where precision in footbed construction and cushioning density is paramount.
A Delhi-based brand founded by Nikitaa Garg, epitomises the fusion of glamour and sustainability, offering a meticulously curated range of handcrafted shoes that cater to the modern, eco-conscious consumer. Their collection spans a variety of styles, including chic heels, versatile flats, and stylish mules, all designed with a minimalist yet bold aesthetic that plays with textures and colours. Each pair is 100 percent handmade in India using only vegan materials, reflecting Forlì's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.