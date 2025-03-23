This new Chennai label steps up with sustainable luxury footwear that defies convention

In a market where Indian designer clothing flourishes but accessories often lean towards European labels, Chennai-based sustainable luxury footwear label Disobedience is stepping up to fill the gap with a distinct design voice and a commitment to ethical craftsmanship. Fresh off winning the Global Footwear Award, the brand is set to launch its debut collection, Era 1, a curated range of 48 styles that deviate from conventional designs.

Founder and designer Anita Sounder reflects on the origins of her vision, recalling how shoes in the 18th century were crafted from luxurious materials like silk and velvet with wooden heels, a practice that faded with industrialisation’s mass manufacturing. “I wanted to bring back that sense of artistry and I knew this could be achieved by working with curated materials and innovative heel designs,” she shares.