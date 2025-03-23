This new Chennai label steps up with sustainable luxury footwear that defies convention

In a market where Indian designer clothing flourishes but accessories often lean towards European labels, Chennai-based sustainable luxury footwear label Disobedience is stepping up to fill the gap with a distinct design voice and a commitment to ethical craftsmanship. Fresh off winning the Global Footwear Award, the brand is set to launch its debut collection, Era 1, a curated range of 48 styles that deviate from conventional designs.
Founder and designer Anita Sounder reflects on the origins of her vision, recalling how shoes in the 18th century were crafted from luxurious materials like silk and velvet with wooden heels, a practice that faded with industrialisation’s mass manufacturing. “I wanted to bring back that sense of artistry and I knew this could be achieved by working with curated materials and innovative heel designs,” she shares.
Vertical integration is key to Disobedience’s ethos: the brand starts at the yar n stage and constructs every pair in its manufacturing workshop, allowing for full creative and quality control. “I always start from the heels,” she explains, drawing inspiration from forms she encounters in daily life, shaping the design from there.
At times, the material dictates the process, guiding the choice of heel to complement the textile while maintaining a subtle harmony. “We wanted to create shoes that stood out from the rest in the market, one way to achieve that was to work on different heel designs,” the designer elaborates.
The shoes are made using only natural fibres like organic kala cotton from Kutch, Deccan wool sourced from pastoral communities in Telangana, and linen, hemp, wood pulp and latex, many of which are naturally dyed in earthy shades of green. The brand offers a diverse range of styles, including boots, pumps, flats and loafers. Functionality meets sophistication in the brand’s approach to durability and comfort.
“We provide a high-performance heat-induced coating on our handwoven cotton fabrics, ensuring water resistance so that stainsmcan simply be wiped clean with a microfiber cloth,” Anita reveals. Unlike traditional stilettos, which concentrate pressure on a small surface area, Disobedience heels are designed to enhance contact with the ground, offering greater stability. Furthermore, a three-layer latex foam cushion provides exceptional support, ensuring wearability without compromising on style.
