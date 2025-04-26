House of Armuse unveils Love in Bloom bridal collection

This Spring-Summer, House of Armuse invites you into a garden where fashion blossoms with emotion. Titled Love in Bloom, the latest collection from the luxury bridal couture and prêt label is a poetic tribute to first love, unfurling like the petals of a spring garden—delicate, heartfelt, and effortlessly beautiful.

For Ayushi Jain, founder of House of Armuse, the name is more than a metaphor—it’s a feeling. “To me, Love in Bloom is a feeling—of vulnerability, of softness, of becoming,” she says. “It evokes the beauty of first love and the tender moments of spring when everything begins to blossom. Each silhouette is crafted to feel like a gentle unfolding, much like love itself.”

That ethos is woven into every element of the collection, from the floaty textures of organza, banarasi tissue, and georgette, to the intricate hand-painted florals, delicate appliqué, and shimmering beadwork. The pieces blend the ethereal with the elegant—dreamy, romantic designs that hold a subtle structure, making them perfect for both bridal wear and contemporary festive occasions.House of Armuse Love in Bloom collection