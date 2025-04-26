House of Armuse unveils Love in Bloom bridal collection

This Spring-Summer, House of Armuse invites you into a garden where fashion blossoms with emotion. Titled Love in Bloom, the latest collection from the luxury bridal couture and prêt label is a poetic tribute to first love, unfurling like the petals of a spring garden—delicate, heartfelt, and effortlessly beautiful.
For Ayushi Jain, founder of House of Armuse, the name is more than a metaphor—it’s a feeling. “To me, Love in Bloom is a feeling—of vulnerability, of softness, of becoming,” she says. “It evokes the beauty of first love and the tender moments of spring when everything begins to blossom. Each silhouette is crafted to feel like a gentle unfolding, much like love itself.”
That ethos is woven into every element of the collection, from the floaty textures of organza, banarasi tissue, and georgette, to the intricate hand-painted florals, delicate appliqué, and shimmering beadwork. The pieces blend the ethereal with the elegant—dreamy, romantic designs that hold a subtle structure, making them perfect for both bridal wear and contemporary festive occasions.House of Armuse Love in Bloom collection
Inspired by the emotional richness of love and the visual delight of nature, the collection reads like a living painting. “We translated emotions into fabric. It starts with intuition—how does love feel? That’s how we landed on light, fluid fabrics and layered handwork that echoes the softness and grace of blooming flowers,” Ayushi shares.
A celebration of colour
What makes Love in Bloom stand out is its celebration of colour. While pastels dominate—sage green, taupe, slate blue, and champagne—unexpected pops of fuchsia, marigold yellow, and cobalt blue bring a contemporary vibrancy to the collection. “We wanted to create dimension. The pastels have a poetic softness to them—they’re like a whisper—but adding these bolder tones allowed us to keep things fresh and modern,” Ayushi explains.
In many ways, this collection is also a personal milestone. House of Armuse celebrates 10 years this year, and Love in Bloom is a reflection of its evolution. “Over the last decade, our relationship with bridal fashion has grown from creating beautiful garments to curating emotion and identity,” Ayushi reflects. “This collection is about honouring that journey—and the women who’ve trusted us with their most cherished moments.”
Beyond design, the brand believes in intentional storytelling. “Bridal fashion is deeply personal—it’s a visual memory in the making. Our pieces are meant to elevate those moments, to become keepsakes of love, stitched with emotion,” Ayushi says.
Styling the collection? Keep it simple. “Let the garment speak. Minimal jewellery or a single statement piece, dewy makeup, and fresh flowers in the hair can enhance the romantic mood,” Ayushi advises.
Whether you’re planning your wedding wardrobe or looking for pieces that speak to your softer side, Love in Bloom offers more than just clothes—it offers a feeling, a story, and a lasting impression.
Price starts at Rs 1,85,000. Available online.
