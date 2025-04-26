JJV Kapurthala’s Che tote bags are the statement accessory your wardrobe needs

At first glance, the Che tote captures you with its intricate Valaya shifting leaves chevron embroidery—a revered signature of the brand, now reimagined into a piece that’s part luxury, part everyday essential. Crafted from premium embroidered cotton canvas and harness leather, the Che tote offers an exquisite balance between heritage artistry and urban versatility. Available in medium (18x11.5x5.5 inches) and large (21x14x6 inches) sizes, it comes in three sophisticated shades—classic Black, timeless Ivory, and rich Tan—ensuring there’s a Che for every mood and moment.

Functionality doesn’t play second fiddle either. Featuring a bridge loop closure for added security, an inner zippered pocket, a detachable Phoenix pouch, and sturdy double handles, the tote blends smart design with everyday pragmatism. Metallic feet protect the base, while the quilted poly canvas lining lends durability without compromising on luxury. Each bag also proudly flaunts JJV’s signature embossed logo—a quiet yet potent mark of craftsmanship.