Adhyayan Suman’s Duchess Kumari blends royal aesthetics with a modern edge

A bold new definition of luxury

At its heart, the brand champions a bold new definition of luxury—one rooted not in exclusivity, but in confidence and self-expression. From power pantsuits to opulent gowns, each piece is an invitation to step into your power and own your narrative. The founders share with Indulge their inspirations, creative philosophies, and how the brand is creating a new blueprint for contemporary royalty.

Q: What inspired you to transition from acting to launching a luxury fashion brand? How does your cinematic vision influence the designs and storytelling of the brand?

Adhyayan Suman: Cinema has always been about storytelling, and for me, fashion is an extension of that art. After spending 15 years in the industry as an actor, filmmaker, and musician, I realised that every form of creative expression has a narrative at its core. The label was born from the idea of translating that visual storytelling into fashion—each collection, each piece tells a story of strength, individuality, and self-expression. My experience in film direction and editing has helped shape the brand’s aesthetic with cinematic precision, ensuring that every design isn’t just an outfit but a statement. The way a film captivates an audience, our designs are meant to command attention and evoke emotion, making the wearer feel like the protagonist of their own story.