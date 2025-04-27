Adhyayan Suman’s Duchess Kumari blends royal aesthetics with a modern edge

In a world where fashion often follows trends, Duchess Kumari dares to lead with vision, purpose, and unapologetic individuality. Founded by actor-director Adhyayan Suman and architect-turned-beauty queen Divita Rai and guided by the seasoned hand of designer Alka Suman, the label is more than just couture—it’s a movement. With a cinematic approach to storytelling, architectural precision, and a legacy of craftsmanship spanning decades, Duchess Kumari blends regal Indian textiles with rebellious design codes.
A bold new definition of luxury
At its heart, the brand champions a bold new definition of luxury—one rooted not in exclusivity, but in confidence and self-expression. From power pantsuits to opulent gowns, each piece is an invitation to step into your power and own your narrative. The founders share with Indulge their inspirations, creative philosophies, and how the brand is creating a new blueprint for contemporary royalty.
Q: What inspired you to transition from acting to launching a luxury fashion brand? How does your cinematic vision influence the designs and storytelling of the brand?
Adhyayan Suman: Cinema has always been about storytelling, and for me, fashion is an extension of that art. After spending 15 years in the industry as an actor, filmmaker, and musician, I realised that every form of creative expression has a narrative at its core. The label was born from the idea of translating that visual storytelling into fashion—each collection, each piece tells a story of strength, individuality, and self-expression. My experience in film direction and editing has helped shape the brand’s aesthetic with cinematic precision, ensuring that every design isn’t just an outfit but a statement. The way a film captivates an audience, our designs are meant to command attention and evoke emotion, making the wearer feel like the protagonist of their own story.
Q: As an architect-turned-beauty queen, how do you translate your architectural background into the fashion pieces you create?
Divita Rai: Architecture is all about balance, proportion, and structure, and fashion follows the same principles. My training as an architect allows me to approach design with a technical precision—understanding how a silhouette falls and how to construct a piece that flatters every body type. Just like in architecture, where form follows function, our designs are created to be both stunning and wearable. From structured jackets to fluid gowns, each piece carries a sense of balance between boldness and grace.
Q: Can you walk us through your design process?
A: Divita Rai: It all starts with a story. Once the narrative is set, I focus on translating that emotion into form. We draw inspiration from historical eras, powerful women, and cultural motifs, blending these elements with contemporary design techniques.
Q: How does your understanding of femininity and empowerment influence the designs?
Divita Rai: Femininity is strength. It’s the ability to be soft yet powerful, delicate yet commanding. Having competed on the global stage, I’ve seen firsthand how fashion plays a role in self-expression and confidence. Our brand celebrates this duality by creating pieces that exude grace while making a bold statement.
Q: With over 35 years of experience in the fashion industry, how have you seen the Indian fashion landscape evolve, and how does your label reflect that progression?
Alka Suman: Indian fashion has undergone a remarkable transformation—what was once rooted in tradition has now embraced global influences. While craftsmanship remains at its core, silhouettes have evolved to meet contemporary sensibilities. This brand is a testament to this evolution. We respect traditional techniques—embroidery, and textile artistry —while presenting them in modern, versatile styles.
Q: What has it been like working with Adhyayan and Divita?
Alka Suman: It has been an incredible journey. Adhyayan brings a cinematic eye. Divita, with her architectural precision and modern sensibilities, ensures that our pieces have structure and fluidity. My role is to anchor the brand in timeless craftsmanship, ensuring every piece is meticulously crafted and finished to perfection. Together, we create a synergy that blends vision, artistry, and expertise.
Q: Are there any royal influences or significant periods in Indian history that have influenced the designs?
Alka Suman: Absolutely. We draw inspiration from various royal eras —Mughal opulence, Rajput grandeur, and the colonial charm of the British Raj. These influences are reflected in our use of intricate embroidery, rich fabrics, and regal colour palettes. However, we reinterpret them with a rebellious spirit—pairing vintage glamour with modern edge, creating a style that’s both timeless and progressive.
Q: What can we expect from future Duchess Kumari collections?
Alka Suman: We are constantly pushing boundaries. Future collections will continue to explore the interplay of tradition and rebellion—expect structured pieces softened by fluid drapery, heritage fabrics reimagined with contemporary cuts, and embellishments that tell stories. We are also looking at expanding into accessories.

