Ashita Fernandes redefines linen as the fabric of conscious luxury

Once considered the humble staple of beach vacations and summer basics, linen has quietly risen through the ranks of global fashion to become the material of choice for designers with an eye on both elegance and environmental responsibility. No longer confined to casualwear, linen is being elevated into a fabric of modern luxury—cool, conscious, and covetable. And leading the change is Ashita Fernandes, a Dubai-based designer whose eponymous label is transforming how we see this timeless textile.
In a world oversaturated with fast fashion and fleeting micro-trends, Ashita offers a refreshing counterpoint. Her label embraces what she calls “conscious luxury”—an ethos rooted in purposeful craftsmanship, refined minimalism, and a deep respect for the planet.
“I’ve always believed that true luxury should feel effortless and responsible,” says Ashita. “Linen, with its raw elegance and natural ease, was the perfect foundation—it’s timeless, breathable, and kind to the planet.”
Designed to be worn, re-worn, and cherished
At the heart of her brand is ethically sourced flax linen, transformed through architectural tailoring, modern silhouettes, and rich, subtle details. From structured blazers and flowing dresses to contemporary abayas and separates, the pieces feel like wardrobe essentials with soul—designed to be worn, re-worn, and cherished.
“Every piece begins with a feeling—something intuitive. We focus on clean lines, relaxed tailoring, and elevated details. Sustainability is built into every step, from mindful sourcing to producing in limited batches,” she shares.
Ashita’s design process is about merging comfort with couture sensibility, showcasing linen in a way that is both elevated and emotionally resonant. She often works with premium blends—like silk-infused linen—and introduces delicate embellishments that lend the fabric a tactile richness. The results are garments that are luxurious in their simplicity, resonating with a global audience that values substance as much as style.
“Linen doesn’t need to be casual. We enhance it with structure, silk blends, and couture-level attention to detail. It’s about turning simplicity into statement,” Ashita explains.
Influenced by her base in Dubai, Ashita draws inspiration from the city’s unique aesthetic dichotomy—where heritage meets hypermodernity. “Dubai inspires our modest silhouettes and breathable designs. It’s a place that embraces tradition while constantly pushing innovation,” she says.
That balance is evident in her upcoming launches—a signature Abaya edit, a premium capsule collection, and a new seasonal line that continues her mission to redefine linen for the modern woman.
In Ashita’s world, linen isn’t just a fabric—it’s a canvas for slow, meaningful fashion. And in this rising wave of conscious couture, she’s stitching the blueprint for fashion’s more thoughtful, beautiful future.
Price starts at Rs 3,995. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin