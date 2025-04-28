Canvas of Dreams takes inspiration from the fantasies and emotions and turns them into silky wonders

What if the whispers of your dreams could be worn? Think of gowns that echo daydreams, silhouettes shaped by longing, and textures drawn from imagination’s quiet corners. Mehul Gupta turns emotion into couture, inviting the wearer to slip into something more than beautiful — something deeply personal. With every piece, he asks: What if you could wear a feeling?
His latest collection, Canvas of Dreams, is a testament to that vision. Here, every garment tells a story of emotion, craftsmanship, and fearless femininity.
“Canvas of Dreams is a collection born from emotion; it is inspired by visuals of fairytale fantasies, desires, and ethereal vision,” Mehul shares. The collection was inspired by those soft, still moments of imagination — fleeting daydreams that blur the edges of reality and longing. “I wanted to translate that feeling of ethereal escape into something wearable and deeply personal,” he adds.
This poetic approach reveals itself in garments that do more than dress the body. They express the soul. Each piece is like a brushstroke: delicate, intentional, and layered with intricate embroidery, rich textures, and a palette that moves between soft romance and bold declarations.
The collection introduces a new archetype of the bride: fierce, graceful, and unapologetically radiant. Sparkling floral motifs shimmer across the fabric, symbolising a woman who blooms confidently in her own light. Clean lines and unexpected cuts reimagine traditional bridalwear, while sculpted mermaid silhouettes celebrate strength and sensuality. “Layered pearls add a royal touch — pure, wise, and opulent,” Mehul explains, turning each ensemble into a modern heirloom.
In this dreamscape, tradition and trend entwine to create a fresh, contemporary bridal aesthetic. Fabrics reflect this duality of structure and softness. Organza, net, satin, silk, and lycra are thoughtfully chosen to create a tactile experience that moves with grace yet holds sculptural form.
The colour palette is equally evocative. From deep hues like crimson, lilac, gold, and midnight blue to delicate pastels of blush pink, powder blue, and soft ivory, each tone has a story to tell.
But Canvas of Dreams isn’t just about surface beauty. At its heart is a quiet commitment to sustainability. “Many pieces are designed to be versatile and timeless, encouraging repeated wear across seasons and occasions,” Mehul says. The brand focuses on high-quality fabrics and supports local artisans, helping to preserve traditional hand-embroidery techniques while reducing environmental impact. “It’s our way of creating beauty that lasts — in both style and intention.”
A standout feature of the collection is its intricate 3D embroidery. Cut dana, pearls, and delicate cutwork add depth and texture, transforming each garment into a living, breathing canvas. “No area is left untouched,” Mehul notes, a quiet nod to the devotion poured into every detail.
The creative journey was one of persistence and play. Mehul recalls countless hours spent swatching embroidery, dyeing fabrics to achieve the perfect shade, and switching materials until the right drape emerged. One spontaneous embroidery change which was decided just before final fittings eventually became the highlight of the entire collection. “The team poured their hearts into hand-finishing every detail, making sure each silhouette spoke our language of elegance,” he reflects.
At the heart of it all are the shimmering mermaid lehengas which are undeniably the collection’s crown jewels. Designed for brides who dare to shine differently, these sculptural pieces catch the light from every angle. “They’re not just outfits,” Mehul says. “They’re moments waiting to happen.”
With Canvas of Dreams, Mehul reimagines the contours of Indian couture. It’s a celebration of artistry, emotion, and individuality and an invitation for every woman to become the masterpiece of her own story.
Prices start at Rs. 50,000.
Available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress