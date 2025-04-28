This popular luxury pret label just opened the doors to its first flagship store in Mumbai’s Fort area

Nirmooha, the luxury prêt label helmed by designer Prreeti Jain Nainutia, has officially opened its first flagship store in the heart of Mumbai’s storied Fort district — a landmark moment for the brand following its recent ramp debut at Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.
To celebrate the occasion, Prreeti hosted an elegant evening of cocktails and canapés for clients and friends, with a guest list that included Amruta Fadnavis and actor Sunny Leone accompanied by her husband, Daniel Weber. The stylish soiree was enlivened by music from DJ Simraan Rajani.
True to the brand’s philosophy, the store’s design draws from the concept of The Tale of Two Arches, embodying the dualities that define Nirmooha — restraint and freedom, heritage and modernity. Tall arched windows and a soaring double-height ceiling reflect the architectural grandeur of Mumbai’s colonial past, while elegant S-shaped curves, inspired by William Hogarth’s 'line of beauty', reference the label’s signature cording technique.
The interiors are anchored by a sophisticated monochrome palette that allows the garments to command attention. Rope hangers and layered textures introduce movement and contrast, while a handmade chandelier — crafted from fine metal mesh to mimic the ethereal drape of tissue organza — forms the centrepiece of the space. Thoughtful lighting reveals each section gradually, offering visitors a richly immersive experience.
To mark the opening, Nirmooha showcased Shree, the collection that made its international debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Rooted in the themes of transformation and new beginnings, Shree features structured silhouettes, glimmering gold accents, metallic textures and symbolic motifs such as snakes and peacocks. The palette is rich and meaningful, with hues of deep red, emerald, teal, purple and neutral tones, each carefully selected for its cultural resonance.
"Opening Nirmooha’s first flagship store is a special moment for me. It’s a vision we have worked towards for a long time, and I’m happy to see it come to life,” says founder and designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia.
In addition to Shree, the flagship store houses a curated edit of Nirmooha’s prêt and couture offerings across womenswear and menswear, including co-ords, draped ensembles, reimagined Indianwear and accessories — all a testament to the brand’s commitment to celebrating modern Indian craftsmanship.
"Designed with clean lines, fluid curves, and natural textures, the store interiors create a calm yet luxurious space that mirrors the structure and movement seen in our collections. Every part of the store reflects who we are as a brand, including our signature cording. It’s a space that tells our story,” she shares.