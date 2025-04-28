This wearable jewellery collection celebrates fierce feminine energy

“Women. That’s our inspiration,” shares Disha, the creative force behind DiAi. “A woman is both graceful and powerful, and this collection is a depiction of just that. Whether it’s a choker-style necklace or an edgy bracelet, these pieces are made to make you feel fiercely feminine.”

The collection is underpinned by striking contrasts—curves meet edges, classic forms are reinterpreted through a modern lens. “If you look closely at the pieces, they’re chic and edgy, yet curvy—very much like a brilliant-cut pear-shaped diamond,” says Disha.

Make a bold statement

The Power Choker, a standout piece in the collection, makes a bold statement with its architectural form, while still retaining a sculptural elegance. The Lioness Pendant, a limited-edition piece, captures the spirit of the collection’s muse — fearless, regal, and wildly authentic. And the Diamond Earclimbers, crafted using multiple diamond cuts, reflect the many facets of womanhood—complex, beautiful, and resilient.

Another signature piece, the Talwar Necklace, lays horizontally to form a choker, a subtle nod to the warrior spirit that resides in every woman. “It’s symbolic of how every woman fights for what matters. She may do it silently, but she does it with strength,” Disha explains.

Beyond their bold aesthetics, what sets these pieces apart is their ethical foundation. “We want our customers to feel empowered—but guilt-free. Sustainability is built into our DNA,” she adds. Every piece is made using lab-grown diamonds and recycled gold, aligning luxury with responsibility.

From boardrooms to brunches, the Power Collection is made to move with the woman who leads with heart and strength.

Price starts at Rs 21,650. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com