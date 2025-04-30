Akoirah by Augmont unveils a fresh sparkle with its Lightweight Diamond Collection

Crafted in durable yet delicate 14K gold, the collection is available in yellow, rose, and white tones, featuring a versatile range of heart-shaped studs, sleek rings, geometric danglers, and delicate pendants. Every piece balances traditional symbolism with modern design—ideal for both festive moments and everyday elegance.

“We had the modern woman in mind. Someone who leads a dynamic life and wants jewellery that’s stylish and practical. Whether it's a work meeting or a festive dinner, she wants pieces that move with her and hold emotional value,” she says.

Intentionality lies at the heart of the design process. Shapes like hearts and geometrics are not just stylistic choices but symbols of love, strength, and individuality. “Each design is light, meaningful, and easy to style—perfect for transitioning from morning rituals to evening celebrations,” she adds.