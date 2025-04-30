Akoirah by Augmont unveils a fresh sparkle with its Lightweight Diamond Collection

As Akshaya Tritiya marks a season of new beginnings and prosperity, Akoirah by Augmont introduces a jewellery collection that perfectly embodies the spirit of renewal—minimal, meaningful, and modern. The Lightweight Diamond Edit offers a refreshing take on festive luxury, designed for the contemporary woman who values both elegance and ease.
“The idea was to create a collection that feels as meaningful as it is wearable,” says Namita Kothari, founder, Akoirah. “We wanted to offer jewellery that reflects the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya—new beginnings, prosperity, and positivity—but interpreted through a modern lens.”
Crafted in durable yet delicate 14K gold, the collection is available in yellow, rose, and white tones, featuring a versatile range of heart-shaped studs, sleek rings, geometric danglers, and delicate pendants. Every piece balances traditional symbolism with modern design—ideal for both festive moments and everyday elegance.
“We had the modern woman in mind. Someone who leads a dynamic life and wants jewellery that’s stylish and practical. Whether it's a work meeting or a festive dinner, she wants pieces that move with her and hold emotional value,” she says.
Intentionality lies at the heart of the design process. Shapes like hearts and geometrics are not just stylistic choices but symbols of love, strength, and individuality. “Each design is light, meaningful, and easy to style—perfect for transitioning from morning rituals to evening celebrations,” she adds.
The use of 14K gold ensures each piece is strong, sophisticated, and light enough for daily wear. “It strikes the perfect balance—luxurious without feeling heavy,” Namita notes.
Versatility remains a cornerstone of the collection. “Simplicity and elegance make these designs perfect for layering or wearing solo. Each piece is a quiet statement, ready to become part of someone’s personal story.”
Looking ahead to 2025, jewellery trends are leaning into minimalism, personalisation, and conscious luxury. “Lab-grown diamonds and thoughtful design are empowering buyers to connect with their jewellery in a more meaningful way,” she concludes.
Price starts at Rs 10,000. Available online.