DiAi Designs celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with a collection that marries ethical craftsmanship with modern luxury

This Akshaya Tritiya, DiAi Designs is offering an exquisite celebration of prosperity, new beginnings, and ethical luxury through its curated collection of fine jewellery. Founded in 2018 by Disha Shah, the brand has swiftly gained recognition for its commitment to crafting timeless pieces with a conscience. Known for using lab-grown diamonds and recycled gold, DiAi has firmly established itself at the intersection of modern design, sustainability and personalised luxury.

As one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is traditionally seen as a time to begin fresh ventures and invest in symbols of wealth and prosperity. The brand encourages customers to embrace its custom-designed pieces that tell a unique tale of individuality.