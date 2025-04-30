DiAi Designs celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with a collection that marries ethical craftsmanship with modern luxury
This Akshaya Tritiya, DiAi Designs is offering an exquisite celebration of prosperity, new beginnings, and ethical luxury through its curated collection of fine jewellery. Founded in 2018 by Disha Shah, the brand has swiftly gained recognition for its commitment to crafting timeless pieces with a conscience. Known for using lab-grown diamonds and recycled gold, DiAi has firmly established itself at the intersection of modern design, sustainability and personalised luxury.
As one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is traditionally seen as a time to begin fresh ventures and invest in symbols of wealth and prosperity. The brand encourages customers to embrace its custom-designed pieces that tell a unique tale of individuality.
Festive collection
Among the standout pieces in the collection are the DiAi Golden Kada, which combines modern minimalism with everyday elegance, and the Saptapadi Solitaire Mangalsutra, a bold representation of power and brilliance that captures the fiery spirit of the Sun. The Pixie Power Gold Hoops, accented with sparkling pixie diamonds, bring a playful yet sophisticated touch, while the Name Necklace With Crown allows wearers to make a personal yet regal statement.
The Trinket Tennis Necklace, delicate and perfect for layering, contrasts beautifully with the bold Paradoxical Love Cuff Bracelet, which celebrates the contradictions of love through striking design. The Double-Edged Hoops make a fierce and versatile statement from every angle, while the Ballroom Diamond Necklace adds a touch of glamour to everyday moments. Lastly, the Fluted Toi Et Moi Cuff Bracelet brings timeless romance into the modern age with its textured flutes.
Exclusive Offer for Akshaya Tritiya
To further celebrate the festival, DiAi is offering a complimentary Jewellery Stacking Tray Set with every order, encouraging customers to embrace the stacking trend that blends gold and diamonds for a luxurious, layered look.
With sustainability at its heart, DiAi offers a meaningful way to invest in fine jewellery, aligned perfectly with the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya. The brand’s use of lab-grown diamonds ensures that no environmental resources are harmed in the creation of each precious piece, while its commitment to recycled gold reduces the strain on our planet’s natural resources.
INR 27,707 onwards. Available online.