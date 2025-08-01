Autumn at Westbury is a love letter to the serenity of fall and the nostalgia it stirs

She says, “For fabrics, we’ve used luxurious fabrics like crepe, viscose blends, soft denims, and leather detailing, chosen for their fluidity, texture, and comfort.” She continues that the colour palette echoes fall’s changing landscape: burnished burgundy, moss green, parchment cream, midnight navy, and sun-washed gold. “Each print in the edit adds another layer like Navy blooms and Grey blooms capture florals at dusk, Santa Fe and Moma are painterly and abstract, while Calla lily and Black bouquet reflect opulence,” the designer adds. Moreover, she has worked on this collection keeping thoughtful layering in mind.

Autumn at Westbury brings forth a curation of transitional staples including tunics, wide-legged co-ords, skirts, waistcoats, dresses, and sharply tailored jackets. Designed for the woman constantly in motion, the pieces exude effortless sophistication and adaptability, making them just as fitting for a countryside getaway as they are for an autumn dinner or a workday that melts into evening cocktails.

“These are pieces made for movement and memory,” the designer shares. “For the ongoing wedding season, they offer a refreshing alternative to traditional festive wear, perfect for pre-wedding brunches, welcome dinners, or intimate gatherings.”

The collection caters to women who want to make a statement without adhering to convention. “The idea was to create looks that feel special, yet easy to carry across occasions, formal or relaxed,” she says.

Taking about working with skilled artisans, Ranna says, “From appliqué to schiffli embroidery, every piece reflects a deep respect for handcraft. While prints are digitally developed, they undergo detailed sampling and quality checks. With everything made in-house, we ensure precision, quality, and creative control.”

Prices start at Rs 9,800.

Available at Ranna Gill, Banjara Hills.

Also available online.

