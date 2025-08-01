Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Joules by Radhika’s elegant jewellery inspired by emotion and heritage
Elegant kundan, polki and temple jewellery meet modern design—Joules by Radhika redefines festive luxury with artisanal brilliance
Raksha Bandhan is more than a tradition or a celebration. It’s an emotion; a day when siblings reaffirm their belief in each other, softly whispering, ‘I’ve got your back’. Honouring this spirit of togetherness, love and meaningful connections, Joules by Radhika’s Raksha Bandhan Collection is full of vibrant hues and intricate craftsmanship that capture the joy of this special occasion.

Joules by Radhika’s Raksha Bandhan jewellery marries tradition with today
Joules by Radhika redefines Raksha Bandhan with timeless jewellery and emotion
“While honoring age-old motifs and cultural elements, the collection brings in a bold, contemporary touch — a signature of the brand. Each piece reflects timeless tradition, yet is styled to resonate with the modern wearer, staying true to the brand’s essence of blending heritage with a fresh, fashion-forward perspective,” says Radhika Chitalia, founder of Joules by Radhika. 

The collection showcases the richness of high-quality kundanpolki, and temple jewellery — materials that hold cultural significance. These elements are thoughtfully chosen not just for their timeless beauty, but for how seamlessly they align with the celebratory spirit of the season. It blends sentiment with style, making it a perfect choice for meaningful, long-lasting gifts. Each piece is handcrafted by skilled craftsmen and artisans, and carefully curated by Radhika herself.

Joules by Radhika’s Raksha Bandhan Edit blends soulful symbolism with stunning style
Joules by Radhika’s Rakhi Collection shines with cultural depth and modern flair
The recurring motifs in this edit, especially the peacock, aren’t just decorative but reflect heritage as well as emotions, making the jewellery much more than just an accessory. “I have used a lot of peacocks as they symbolise the divine connection between nature and spirituality,” explains Radhika. 

The pieces are so elegant and versatile that beyond Raksha Bandhan, they can easily be worn for intimate get-togethers or for any festivity. “They’re designed to complement a variety of occasions, making them a great addition to any wardrobe,” adds Radhika.

With gifting becoming more intentional, this collection fits perfectly as it reflects love and the beauty of personal connection through its use of high-quality materials, thereby making them thoughtful keepsakes.

Prices start at INR 2,000.

Available online.

