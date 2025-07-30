Neeti Patwa’s Sajra collection celebrates colour, craft, and conscious luxury

And then there’s The Feruzi Hexa Hoops, the heartbeat of Sajra. “They beautifully balance geometry, sparkle, and a vibrant enamel hue. They embody every facet of Sajra—confidence, colour, and craftsmanship.”

Sajra, meaning ‘fresh’ or ‘newborn glow,’ isn’t just a name. It’s a mood, a moment. “It signals Oropel’s growing commitment to storytelling—pieces anchored in emotion, colour, and conscious craftsmanship.”

As Neeti puts it, “Sajra is a step toward responsible luxury. It’s about creating pieces that feel good—in how they look, and how they’re made.”

A collection born of light, lived in colour, and crafted with soul.

Prices start at `25,000.

Available online.

— Rupam Jain

rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain

