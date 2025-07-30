New launches

Neeti Patwa’s Sajra collection celebrates colour, craft, and conscious luxury

Sajra by Oropel is where colour meets craftsmanship—fine jewellery inspired by optimism, spiritual energy, and refined modern femininity
In a world of whispered elegance and glittering restraint, Sajra bursts forth like a prayer answered in light. Mumbai-based luxury jewellery house Oropel, helmed by Neeti Patwa, introduces its latest collection with a soulful exhale—a vibrant ode to optimism, modern femininity, and the gentle radiance of belief. Drawing from the spiritual cadence of Kun Faya Kun—the moment when desire meets divine decree—Sajra is a reminder that beauty, like faith, often blooms in colour.

Earrings from Sajra

Sajra is a jewellery translation of the optimistic spirit in Kun Faya Kun, where light triumphs over darkness,” Neeti shares. Each piece feels like a renewal. Vivid enamel tones—think turquoise skies, vermilion whispers, minty greens—sweep across fine diamonds and 14K gold, transforming heirloom-worthy silhouettes into personal talismans of joy. “We looked to infuse hope into each piece: vibrant enamel tones symbolise that burst of freshness, while classic diamonds anchor the design,” Neeti shares.

But Sajra doesn’t whisper in the corner—it walks into your life with presence. “Unlike conventional collections that stay within familiar frameworks, Sajra takes a vibrant detour,” she adds. From bold hoops to minimalist drops, delicate bracelets to stackable rings, the collection invites women to dress not just for the moment, but for meaning. “It’s not jewellery meant only for special occasions. It’s wearable art—everyday elegance that feels fresh yet refined.”

Crafted for movement, layered styling, and soulful expression, each design balances nostalgia with newness. “We wanted pieces that feel familiar, but still surprise you,” Neeti says. “Classic shapes with a pop of enamel. Fine diamonds paired with playful colour.”

The collection is also deeply personal. One can co-create—selecting from a palette of custom enamels and choosing between lab-grown or mined diamonds. “Our team guides them every step of the way—from colour swatches to diamond specs—so each piece becomes truly theirs.”

And then there’s The Feruzi Hexa Hoops, the heartbeat of Sajra. “They beautifully balance geometry, sparkle, and a vibrant enamel hue. They embody every facet of Sajra—confidence, colour, and craftsmanship.”

Sajra, meaning ‘fresh’ or ‘newborn glow,’ isn’t just a name. It’s a mood, a moment. “It signals Oropel’s growing commitment to storytelling—pieces anchored in emotion, colour, and conscious craftsmanship.”

As Neeti puts it, “Sajra is a step toward responsible luxury. It’s about creating pieces that feel good—in how they look, and how they’re made.”

A collection born of light, lived in colour, and crafted with soul.

Prices start at `25,000.

Available online.

— Rupam Jain

