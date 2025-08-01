Gazal Gupta’s Tana Bana takes inspiration from the beauty of Kutch, its diverse shades and crafts

Gujarat has always been a land of colours, bursting not just through its textiles and jewellery, but in its culture, food, music, and everyday life. There’s a certain vibrancy here that’s hard to miss and even harder to forget. From the mirror-studded garments to its folk tunes echoing through desert winds, the state offers an immersive experience of tradition, artistry, and soul. And nestled within this culturally abundant land is Kutch, a region so unique, so textured, it feels like walking through a living museum of heritage. Also known as Kachchh, this vast district stretches across the stunning white expanse of the Rann, where the salt desert shimmers under the sun like a mirage. But beyond its geographical splendour lies its true treasure, its people. The artistry here is extraordinary, be it the delicate bandhani tie-dye, intricate embroidery, or age-old block printing. These aren’t just crafts; they’re cultural testaments passed lovingly from one generation to the next. Deeply moved by this world of colour and diversity, fashion designer Gazal Gupta has poured her heart into curating Tana Bana, a collection that celebrates Kutch in all its glory.

Heirlooms from the heart

Tana Bana isn’t merely inspired by Kutch; it’s emotionally rooted in it. With this drop, Gazal invites the fashion enthusiasts to experience a world where heritage and modernity go hand- in-hand.

She shares, “Tana Bana celebrates the soul of Kutch, its vibrant hues, architectural rhythms, and meticulous handcraft.” With this collection, Gazal set out to weave a narrative where tradition meets contemporary form, highlighting a spirited dialogue between colour and craft.

Speaking about how the idea took shape, she adds, “During an in-depth research phase, I almost felt like I had been transported to Kutch. I was deeply moved by the intricate bandhani patterns and the resilience of local craftswomen working tirelessly under the harsh sun.” Witnessing an art form that demands such patience and precision, where artisans gently tease each knot or stitch over several hours, felt both meditative and powerful to her.

Taking us behind the scenes, Gazal narrates, “Kutch’s textile heritage is a combination of colour and storytelling.” Her journey began in late 2023, when she travelled to the region to immerse herself in its artistic spirit.

“I spent time in the craft villages, absorbing their energy, photographing artisans at work, sketching the intricate architecture, every moment sparked a new idea,” she recalls. Gazal returned with more than just memories: hand-embroidered textiles, mirror-laced fabrics, and most importantly, direct collaboration with local artisans. All of it came together to form the heart and soul of Tana Bana.