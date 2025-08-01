Gazal Gupta’s Tana Bana takes inspiration from the beauty of Kutch, its diverse shades and crafts

Gujarat has always been a land of colours, bursting not just through its textiles and jewellery, but in its culture, food, music, and everyday life. There’s a certain vibrancy here that’s hard to miss and even harder to forget. From the mirror-studded garments to its folk tunes echoing through desert winds, the state offers an immersive experience of tradition, artistry, and soul. And nestled within this culturally abundant land is Kutch, a region so unique, so textured, it feels like walking through a living museum of heritage. Also known as Kachchh, this vast district stretches across the stunning white expanse of the Rann, where the salt desert shimmers under the sun like a mirage. But beyond its geographical splendour lies its true treasure, its people. The artistry here is extraordinary, be it the delicate bandhani tie-dye, intricate embroidery, or age-old block printing. These aren’t just crafts; they’re cultural testaments passed lovingly from one generation to the next. Deeply moved by this world of colour and diversity, fashion designer Gazal Gupta has poured her heart into curating Tana Bana, a collection that celebrates Kutch in all its glory.
Tana Bana isn’t merely inspired by Kutch; it’s emotionally rooted in it. With this drop, Gazal invites the fashion enthusiasts to experience a world where heritage and modernity go hand- in-hand.
She shares, “Tana Bana celebrates the soul of Kutch, its vibrant hues, architectural rhythms, and meticulous handcraft.” With this collection, Gazal set out to weave a narrative where tradition meets contemporary form, highlighting a spirited dialogue between colour and craft.
Speaking about how the idea took shape, she adds, “During an in-depth research phase, I almost felt like I had been transported to Kutch. I was deeply moved by the intricate bandhani patterns and the resilience of local craftswomen working tirelessly under the harsh sun.” Witnessing an art form that demands such patience and precision, where artisans gently tease each knot or stitch over several hours, felt both meditative and powerful to her.
Taking us behind the scenes, Gazal narrates, “Kutch’s textile heritage is a combination of colour and storytelling.” Her journey began in late 2023, when she travelled to the region to immerse herself in its artistic spirit.
“I spent time in the craft villages, absorbing their energy, photographing artisans at work, sketching the intricate architecture, every moment sparked a new idea,” she recalls. Gazal returned with more than just memories: hand-embroidered textiles, mirror-laced fabrics, and most importantly, direct collaboration with local artisans. All of it came together to form the heart and soul of Tana Bana.
Mirrors & magic
What truly sets this collection apart is its breathtaking campaign shoot. Gazal brings her vision to life with remarkable authenticity, blending traditional textiles, colours, mirrorwork, and striking ethnic silhouettes. Models are seen draped in radiant ensembles, their presence amplified by earthy elements and even camels, creating an atmosphere that feels cinematic.
“We replicated the arid plains of Kutch to serve as a contrasting canvas for the textiles. The soft morning light, paired with local earthenware, formed a raw and earthy backdrop,” Gazal shares. There was one moment, she recalls, that felt truly unforgettable: “When the early sun hit the mirrors and sequins, the whole collection seemed to glow from within. It felt magical, honest, and deeply connected to a forgotten landscape.”
Creative canvas
For Gazal, drawing inspiration from something so deeply traditional, authentic, and reminiscent of India’s cultural and artisanal heritage comes as no surprise, it’s simply who she is. Her design philosophy has always been a blend of the country’s rich craft legacy and modern, structured sensibilities.
Tana Bana is both indulgent and refreshingly modern. It honours heritage while resonating with today’s confident, style-conscious woman.
Delving into her creative process, Gazal shares, “When building a collection, motifs, be it architectural jaali, tribal stripes, or folk flora, inspire me. I love how textures can narrate emotions. That duality, storytelling and material, is my creative spark.”
In her world, tradition isn’t something to preserve in glass, in fact, it’s something to wear, live, and celebrate.
Colour me Kutch
For Tana Bana, Gazal chose to layer those silks and organzas with a palette that’s loud, joyful, and bold. Fiery ochres, jade greens, true blues, and bursts of magenta and marigold dominate the canvas, each hue carefully chosen to echo the spirit of Kutch. These vibrant tones mirror the region’s sun-baked landscapes and its festive, lantern-lit nights.
“Tana Bana features traditional Kutch stitches. You’ll find mirror work (abla), and gota patti tracing both geometric and organic motifs,” shares Gazal. But the craftsmanship doesn’t stop there. The ensembles also showcase intricate threadwork and delicate metal embellishments that add texture, depth, and movement to each piece.
Some of these take several hours to bring this vision to life. The label collaborates with artisans from across the country, many of whom carry forward generational legacies of craft. “Each lehenga involves between 100 to 200 hours of meticulous handwork, with the entire collection taking nearly four months to complete,” Gazal adds.
Tana Bana includes a wide variety of silhouettes from maximalist flair lehengas and saris, perfect for weddings, sangeets, or grand receptions, to elegant Indo-western gowns and co-ord sets, ideal for festive evenings or cocktail soirées. For daytime events or upscale cultural gatherings, there are kurtas and shararas that balance comfort with artisanal luxury.
Being a maximalist!
Gazal acknowledges that while minimalism has its place, there’s a timeless emotional pull toward opulence, something many brides still yearn for. Rich textures, statement embroidery, and garments that feel like heirlooms remain at the heart of bridal dreams. “With Tana Bana, I wanted to speak to that heart, the bride who craves not just beauty, but legacy, craftsmanship, and vibrancy for her big day,” she shares.
She observes that modern brides are increasingly drawn to saturated hues, nature-inspired appliqués, and silhouettes that strike a thoughtful balance between comfort and grandeur. “Brides today are embracing rich colours over pastels, fusion silhouettes,” she adds. Tana Bana mirrors this evolving sensibility while remaining close to tradition.
To Hyderabad, with love
Gazal’s bond with Hyderabad began in 2022 during a visit for an event. Instantly drawn to the city’s Nawabi charm, rich artistic heritage, and architectural grandeur, she stumbled upon a store space adorned with graceful verandahs and arches, a moment she describes as serendipitous. “It was love at first sight, and that’s how Banjara Hills became our southern flagship,” she shares.
She shares, “The city is warm, cultured, and welcoming. The couture segment here is robust; clients appreciate artful craftsmanship. Since opening our boutique, we’ve seen enthusiastic reception from brides and trendsetters alike,” she adds.
