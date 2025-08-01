This monsoon collection brings lightweight, elegant jewellery for rainy day style
P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS) has launched a jewellery line that is lightweight, and versatile just right for everyday wear during the rainy season. Titled the Monsoon Collection, it features jewellery with rose gold finishes, and studded with precision-cut stones. Crafted for real-life routines, it is a study in modern elegance. The pieces from the collection are perfect for both workdays and casual outings. Aditya Modak, the creative force behind the brand, talks to us more about the new launch
Inspired by the monsoon: Jewellery that moves with your day
What is the inspiration behind the Monsoon Collection? Has the seasonal theme influenced the design elements?
The Monsoon Collection was inspired by people and how they find the way during the rainy season—moving between work, running errands, and having fun at the same time, without sacrificing style. We wanted to create jewellery that works during the season. The seasonal theme is reflected in both materials and forms—jewellery that are easy to maintain and lightweight. The designs are modern, clean, and wearable during any season.
Can you describe the designs?
This collection is minimalistic and refined. You will find leaf motifs, and geometric patterns. This is different from earlier lines as this collection is something one can wear everyday, unfussy and uncomplicated finishes. This collection is made for repeat wear, with a strong focus on comfort, finish, and styling ease.
Can you highlight a few standout pieces?
The leaf-inspired earrings with fluid curves, and the sleek necklace sets in rose gold, are standout pieces. To mirror the monsoon palette we have used deep blues. These bring a subtle pop of colour and at the same time are versatile. Each piece is designed to stand alone or layer effortlessly with others.
Are they high on versatility and long-term wearability?
Yes. Versatility was our main focus during the design process. These pieces transition easily from day to night, and from formal to casual settings. They are neither complex nor flimsy pieces, but jewellery that is long-lasting, low-maintenance, and timeless.
Price starts at Rs 2 lakh. Available in stores.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl