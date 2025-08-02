Aarya Kumar’s Bungalow Swim is made for modern escapes
Having lived across New York, Los Angeles, and Paris, designer Aarya Kumar brings in a distinct global flavour to her minimalist swim and resort wear label, Bungalow Swim. Crafted with premium fabrics, the label offers clean lines and flattering fits, with a focus on ease. Aarya takes us through the label.
Why India needed a label like Bungalow Swim
When did you realise there was a gap in the Indian swimwear market?
I went for a holiday to the Maldives when I struggled to find swimwear that fit Indian body type. Most options felt either too loud or lacked the high-quality, premium touch I was looking for. Living in New York, LA, and Paris has constantly exposed me to high-end resort culture, where poolside style is a part of the everyday lifestyle. I saw designs that balanced glamour, comfort, and most importantly, confidence. I wanted to bring that mindset to India. Our swimwear isn’t just need-based, it’s part of a lifestyle—versatile, confident, and suited for both travel and local needs.
Can you share the story behind the name Bungalow Swim? What does it evoke for you?
‘Bungalow’ reflects a relaxed yet refined mindset, imagining yourself in a sunlit bungalow by the sea. It’s about that intimate, private feeling of comfort and escape. The name perfectly aligns with our aim: swimwear that makes you feel effortlessly at home in that idyllic getaway setting.
What defines a perfect swimsuit?
For me, a swimsuit feels right when it fits seamlessly, flatters your shape, and gives you confidence in and out of water. We design with Indian body shapes in mind, carefully choosing cuts, fabrics, and support details.
What kind of resort wear do you plan to offer?
We’re already exploring complementary resort pieces like cover-ups and sarongs. The vision is evolving into a full resort-lifestyle brand that offers seamless travel wardrobes rooted in our core ethos of ease, elegance, and quiet confidence.
