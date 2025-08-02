Aarya Kumar’s Bungalow Swim is made for modern escapes

A

I went for a holiday to the Maldives when I struggled to find swimwear that fit Indian body type. Most options felt either too loud or lacked the high-quality, premium touch I was looking for. Living in New York, LA, and Paris has constantly exposed me to high-end resort culture, where poolside style is a part of the everyday lifestyle. I saw designs that balanced glamour, comfort, and most importantly, confidence. I wanted to bring that mindset to India. Our swimwear isn’t just need-based, it’s part of a lifestyle—versatile, confident, and suited for both travel and local needs.