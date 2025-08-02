Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery unveils Varamahalakshmi Collection with Ashika Ranganath

From ornate jhumkas to layered necklace sets, bangles, armlets, and waist belts, the edit offers countless ways to create a complete festive look. Antique gold-finished pieces carry a rich, ceremonial feel, while the pure silver variants lean into subtle elegance — ideal for more intimate celebrations or modern styling. Manish Gulechha, co-founder of Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, puts it best, “The Varamahalakshmi collection is a tribute to the strength, grace, and spiritual essence of every woman... Each piece blends tradition with contemporary design to create jewellery that feels both meaningful and modern.”

Ashika’s rooted elegance perfectly captures the spirit of this collection: divinely inspired, deeply crafted, and unmistakably modern. Whether worn during the puja, gifted as a blessing, or styled for the season’s celebrations, each piece is more than adornment — it’s a wearable blessing, a symbol of devotion, and a nod to the inner goddess in every woman.

Price on request. Available online.

