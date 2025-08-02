Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery unveils Varamahalakshmi Collection with Ashika Ranganath

As the sacred festival of Varamahalakshmi draws near, Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery unveils a new festive collection that’s as rooted in tradition as it is relevant to today’s woman. This thoughtfully curated edit of temple jewellery in antique-finish and 92.5 pure BIS hallmarked silver blends heritage with a fresh, contemporary elegance — and it’s fronted by none other than actress Ashika Ranganath, who brings the pieces to life with quiet strength and effortless grace.
Celebrated widely across South India, Varamahalakshmi is a time to honour prosperity, familial well-being, and feminine energy. It's a moment when spiritual symbolism and sartorial elegance meet — and this new collection by Kushal’s captures that union beautifully. Think intricate motifs of Goddess Lakshmi, lotus blooms, swans, bells, elephants, and temple pillars — each echoing the grandeur of South Indian temple architecture.
Ashika, the face of the campaign, wears a striking piece from the collection: a long beaded necklace with green stones and a Lakshmi medallion pendant. It’s bold, devotional, and celebratory — everything Varamahalakshmi stands for. “Wearing this collection made me feel deeply connected to my roots. It’s not just jewellery, it’s a celebration of the femininity that lives within all of us,” says Ashika.
From ornate jhumkas to layered necklace sets, bangles, armlets, and waist belts, the edit offers countless ways to create a complete festive look. Antique gold-finished pieces carry a rich, ceremonial feel, while the pure silver variants lean into subtle elegance — ideal for more intimate celebrations or modern styling. Manish Gulechha, co-founder of Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, puts it best, “The Varamahalakshmi collection is a tribute to the strength, grace, and spiritual essence of every woman... Each piece blends tradition with contemporary design to create jewellery that feels both meaningful and modern.”
Ashika’s rooted elegance perfectly captures the spirit of this collection: divinely inspired, deeply crafted, and unmistakably modern. Whether worn during the puja, gifted as a blessing, or styled for the season’s celebrations, each piece is more than adornment — it’s a wearable blessing, a symbol of devotion, and a nod to the inner goddess in every woman.
Price on request. Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain