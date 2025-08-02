Lukson Jewels unveils F.R.I.E.N.D.S Collection: A sparkling tribute to timeless bonds

Crafted in gold vermeil with IGL-certified lab-grown diamonds and ethically sourced materials, the collection is a celebration of both conscious luxury and meaningful design. There’s Phoebe’s Playful Charm, where whimsical motifs and vibrant shapes bring out the inner wild child; Rachel’s Polished Vibe, defined by sleek lines and elegant forms that make understated look unforgettable; and Monica’s Grounded Energy, a curation of clean silhouettes and structured stacks that hold everything—and everyone—together. Each bracelet is designed to be worn solo or stacked, letting you create a wrist story as unique as your friendships.

“Whether you're the one who brings the chaos or the calm—or both—this collection is for you,” says Anand Lukhi, founder of Lukson. “It’s about the magic that happens when different energies come together and just click,” he adds.

With equality, trust, passion, and sustainability at its core, Lukson transcends decoration embracing jewellery as a narrative of the self. The brand's commitment to ethical sourcing and its thoughtful turn toward lab-grown diamonds is in keeping with its purpose to design with intention and preserve the planet for generations to come.

So, whether you’re surprising your friend with a token of love or treating yourself to a sparkle that feels like home, let this be the jewellery that celebrates your forever kind of friendship.

Prices start at INR 5,000. Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain