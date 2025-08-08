Sumi serves as a medium to explore and express permanent imprints on the heart

Some places, people and even things deeply impact us. And it’s not too difficult to experience this in life. As we grow up, many instances leave a mark on our hearts, whether good or bad, that we simply can’t forget or explain. Places carry a vibe, a smell or sound that transport us to another world or make us feel a certain way. People, through their words and behaviour, can leave a lasting impression. Jayn India’s new collection, Sumi, reflects these emotions through an array of outfits.

Sumi is based on a memorable visit to Thailand

The founder, Harsh Jain, shares that he has a fine artistic inkling and has always found inspiration in the elements of nature. In fact, it was this deep connection that led him to create an entire collection, Sumi, based on a memorable visit to Thailand last winter. “Meandering through a personal chaos, I reached a secluded beach, the sound of the waves, the scent of hibiscus, the ease of the sand, and the rustle of the palms got inked on my heart,” he says, describing a memory he continues to carry even today.

His designs often find their vocabulary amidst such experiences, transforming natural, wild, and bold motifs into elegant, soft, and peace-inducing silhouettes. “For Sumi, I chose semi-organic lustrous fabrics like organza, boski satin and viscose to infuse the luxe of fine resort and summer clothing. As we are a brand so close to nature, we avoid using actual silk,” Harsh mentions.