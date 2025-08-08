Sumi serves as a medium to explore and express permanent imprints on the heart

Some places, people and even things deeply impact us. And it’s not too difficult to experience this in life. As we grow up, many instances leave a mark on our hearts, whether good or bad, that we simply can’t forget or explain. Places carry a vibe, a smell or sound that transport us to another world or make us feel a certain way. People, through their words and behaviour, can leave a lasting impression. Jayn India’s new collection, Sumi, reflects these emotions through an array of outfits.
The founder, Harsh Jain, shares that he has a fine artistic inkling and has always found inspiration in the elements of nature. In fact, it was this deep connection that led him to create an entire collection, Sumi, based on a memorable visit to Thailand last winter. “Meandering through a personal chaos, I reached a secluded beach, the sound of the waves, the scent of hibiscus, the ease of the sand, and the rustle of the palms got inked on my heart,” he says, describing a memory he continues to carry even today.
His designs often find their vocabulary amidst such experiences, transforming natural, wild, and bold motifs into elegant, soft, and peace-inducing silhouettes. “For Sumi, I chose semi-organic lustrous fabrics like organza, boski satin and viscose to infuse the luxe of fine resort and summer clothing. As we are a brand so close to nature, we avoid using actual silk,” Harsh mentions.
As far as the colours are concerned, the wearers will witness a palette of ivory, serene green, pink and red. Harsh tells us, “Getting into specifications, motifs like hibiscus and palms have been hand-embroidered using organza, resham and pearls to reminisce the beach along with a story of blues and browns paying an ode to the ocean.” Moreover, every shade has been achieved through a hand-dyeing process, resulting in solids and ombrés that echo the ease and fluidity of a serene beachscape.
Sumi consists of elevated basics and occasionwear. There are cut shirts, a variety of skirts, ombre trousers, shorts, short and long dresses, kaftan-style dresses and some soft power blazer and waist coat sets. Whether it’s for day-to-day usage, outings or vacations, Sumi is for everyone looking for an upgraded wardrobe. “One can also find pieces suitable for anniversaries, parties, baby showers, festive get-togethers and even occasions like and cocktail parties,” Harsh adds.
Further, he shares that Jayn began as an Indian contemporary occasionwear brand, focusing on lehengas, drape saris, dresses, anarkalis, and co-ord sets for wedding functions and bridal trousseau. However, with time, he began to recognise the growing need for fashion that caters to the “in-between” occasions, a space that reflects the lifestyle of today’s generation. Sumi came into existence to fill that gap.
Prices start at Rs 12,000. Available online.
Email: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.