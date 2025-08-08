This new resort collection puts size diversity front and centre
In a world where “one size fits all” has long excluded the majority, Lea is boldly rewriting the rules of Indian fashion. With a size range that stretches from XS to 5XL, this homegrown label isn’t just checking inclusivity boxes—it’s redefining them—with The Resort Edit. We caught up with Lavanya Aneja, founder, Lea Clothing Co, to talk fit, form, fabrics—and the quiet revolution happening in her design studio.
Size-inclusive fashion done right: Lea Clothing Co.’s approach
What were some challenges you faced in designing for such a broad size spectrum?
Size inclusivity has always been a core pillar for Lea, but implementing it came with real complexities, especially in inventory management. In the beginning, even my own team questioned why we’d produce our kind of designs—fitted, not shapeless—in sizes like 3XL and beyond. But that resistance only fuelled my resolve to challenge the status quo. One guiding principle was this: the clothes must look equally stunning on a size 2 and a size 20. We tested all our base fits on two dummies—one S and one 2XL—to get the grading, silhouette, and fabric choices just right across the board.
What was the inspiration behind The Resort Edit?
The Resort Edit was born out of that dreamy, Pinterest-board summer we all fantasise about—a little wild, a little windswept, and entirely effortless. Creatively, we let ourselves explore and experiment. We played with textures, silhouettes, and even merged Indian craft elements—like jewellery and beads—with bikinis.
Can you tell us more about the materials and techniques used in these pieces?
We really leaned into texture this season. There’s a lot of crochet, layered fabrics, and intricate pattern play that elevates the pieces beyond just swim or resortwear. For swimwear, we use high-quality nylon spandex and Carvico (a recycled nylon spandex), which offer four-way stretch, UV protection, and are functional and gorgeous. For ready-to-wear styles, we turned to linen, cotton dobby, and cotton jacquard—perfect for those blazing summer days.
Which piece best represents the spirit of this collection?
If I had to choose, the Sorcha Crochet Co-ord Set and the Svetla Brown Embroidered Bikini Set really capture what we were going for—pieces that feel effortlessly impactful and make you love your body a little more the moment you put them on.
Why is elevated leisure important now, and how does it reflect what Indian women are looking for today in fashion?
Indian women are undergoing a style renaissance. The pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty ideals is giving way to a more authentic desire for comfort, self-expression, and individuality. Elevated leisure speaks to that shift. It’s about luxury that feels lived-in. Gen Z especially has been refreshingly resistant to trends like the Ozempic body craze. They want style that fits their vibe, not just their waistline. That’s exactly the kind of freedom we want to champion.
Price starts at Rs 1,990. Available online.
