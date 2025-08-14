Discover the magic of plique-a-jour in this jewellery collection

“The Light Within is really about the kind of brilliance that doesn’t shout to be seen,” says Leshna Shah, founder of Irasva Fine Jewellery. “It’s for the woman who knows her worth, who isn’t trying to fit into a mould. She shines because she chooses to.”

Plique-a-Jour, which literally means “letting in daylight,” is as rare as it is intricate. Imagine enamel that’s not backed by metal—just suspended between fine gold borders, allowing light to pass through like a miniature stained-glass window. That’s what gives these pieces their otherworldly glow—they don’t just sit on your skin, they interact with your surroundings, your mood, your movement.

“It’s an art form that requires still hands, fire, patience—and often multiple failed attempts,” says Leshna. “But when it works, it’s magic. It doesn’t feel like jewellery anymore, it feels like something living.”

And though the technique is European in origin, Irasva has given it a soul that’s unmistakably Indian. The jhumkas, for instance—delicate yet bold—filter sunlight through their domes in a way that feels nostalgic and modern all at once. “They’re my personal favourite,” Leshna confesses. “They remind me of old-world charm, but the design is sharp, clean, and wearable today— whether with a sari or a white shirt.”

The collection isn’t flashy. It doesn’t scream “bridal” or “statement.” Instead, it invites a second look, a conversation. It’s for those who appreciate detail, who find beauty in craft, and who believe that how something is made matters just as much as how it looks.

Whether you’re a jewellery lover or someone who usually scrolls past sparkle, Mosaique: The Light Within is worth pausing for. It’s light. It’s story.

It’s craft. And most importantly, it’s a reminder—that what

shines brightest often comes from within.

Price on request. Available at Irasva stores in Bandra, Borivali, and Ahmedabad.

