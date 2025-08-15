India enters haute horlogerie with a flying tourbillon watch inspired by Jaipur

There are watches — and then there are statements in gold. One July morning, under the grandeur of the Rambagh Palace, we were reminded of that difference. Titan’s Nebula (a premium watch brand known for its collection of solid gold watches, elaborate designs and precious stones) invited us to Jaipur for the unveiling of Jalsa, their most ambitious creation yet.
The grand unveiling by actress Sushmita Sen took place with a short illustrative video and then we laid our eyes on the latest masterpiece. In honour of the architectural splendour of the Hawa Mahal — a monument that turns 225 this year — the watch was designed to be an heirloom of Indian identity, handcrafted with a flying tourbillon offering captivating visuals of its open construction.
Limited to only 10 pieces, the luxurious product comes with a marble dial hand-painted by Padma Shri Shakir Ali that immortalises a royal procession before the Hawa Mahal in miniature form. The artwork on each of the 10 dials is made using natural gemstone pigments.
Etched in stone
Framed in 18K rose gold and crowned with a luminous red agate cabochon, Titan’s in-house flying tourbillon movement — a rarity in itself — powers the piece with 144 precision-crafted components and 14 glinting jewels. The bridges, inlaid with red agate, mirror the dial’s regal palette, while the minute hand carries a sapphire magnifier counterpoise which allows you to admire a different part of the painting as time turns. The watch comes with a hand-stitched leather strap and a sapphire crystal exhibition caseback, too.
Jalsa is Titan’s official entry into the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2025, the world’s most prestigious forum for watchmaking excellence. “Jalsa is a celebration of India’s artistic legacy and craftsmanship, expressed through horological excellence. Titan has long embodied the spirit of Indian innovation and design and with Jalsa, it carries that legacy onto the global stage. The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève entry is not just a proud moment for the brand, but for India — a testament to the world-class artistry rooted in our culture,” shares Sushmita Sen.
Price on request.
