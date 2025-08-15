India enters haute horlogerie with a flying tourbillon watch inspired by Jaipur

Etched in stone

Framed in 18K rose gold and crowned with a luminous red agate cabochon, Titan’s in-house flying tourbillon movement — a rarity in itself — powers the piece with 144 precision-crafted components and 14 glinting jewels. The bridges, inlaid with red agate, mirror the dial’s regal palette, while the minute hand carries a sapphire magnifier counterpoise which allows you to admire a different part of the painting as time turns. The watch comes with a hand-stitched leather strap and a sapphire crystal exhibition caseback, too.



Jalsa is Titan’s official entry into the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2025, the world’s most prestigious forum for watchmaking excellence. “Jalsa is a celebration of India’s artistic legacy and craftsmanship, expressed through horological excellence. Titan has long embodied the spirit of Indian innovation and design and with Jalsa, it carries that legacy onto the global stage. The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève entry is not just a proud moment for the brand, but for India — a testament to the world-class artistry rooted in our culture,” shares Sushmita Sen.

Price on request.