Falguni Shane Peacock’s latest edit, Raj Mahal Bijoux, reimagines grandeur with a modern twist

Known for their over-the-top dreamy designs, label Falguni Shane Peacock’s (FSP) latest collection, Raj Mahal Bijoux, takes a leaf from the opulent luxuries of a bygone era. Inspired by the palaces and their inhabitants, the range unveiled at the recently concluded Hyundai India Couture Week embodies the splendour of royal jewels, the grandeur of palace architecture, and lush royal gardens in its festive wedding silhouettes, which include elaborate veils and capes. From the exquisite marble peacock of the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, to the ornate frescoed walls of Jaipur’s City Palace, to the legendary emeralds and uncut diamonds of Indian royalty, everything comes to life in this beautiful edit. Both Falguni and Shane take us through their newest drop.

Why Raj Mahal Bijoux stands apart from past collections