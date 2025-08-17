Falguni Shane Peacock’s latest edit, Raj Mahal Bijoux, reimagines grandeur with a modern twist
Known for their over-the-top dreamy designs, label Falguni Shane Peacock’s (FSP) latest collection, Raj Mahal Bijoux, takes a leaf from the opulent luxuries of a bygone era. Inspired by the palaces and their inhabitants, the range unveiled at the recently concluded Hyundai India Couture Week embodies the splendour of royal jewels, the grandeur of palace architecture, and lush royal gardens in its festive wedding silhouettes, which include elaborate veils and capes. From the exquisite marble peacock of the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, to the ornate frescoed walls of Jaipur’s City Palace, to the legendary emeralds and uncut diamonds of Indian royalty, everything comes to life in this beautiful edit. Both Falguni and Shane take us through their newest drop.
Why Raj Mahal Bijoux stands apart from past collections
What’s the idea behind this collection?
Falguni: We found ourselves enamoured by the poetic grandeur of the royal courts—the way maharajas and maharanis carried themselves with a grace that felt almost cinematic, steeped in drama, opulence, and legacy. We wanted to recreate that aura for the modern prince and princess, through a wardrobe that’s equal parts timeless and modern.
Your collections embody OTT glamour, and so do the royal palaces of India. How did you blend both for this collection?
Shane: We’ve always believed that glamour and heritage aren’t mutually exclusive. In this collection, we translated the exuberance of royal palaces into couture that feels rich, layered, and indulgent. However, the glam quotient remains very much in line with sharp silhouettes, bold embroideries, and embellishments defining the range.
Tell us about the colour palette.
Falguni: The colour palette features hues that are both rooted in India’s royal heritage and aligned with modern couture sensibilities. There are soft pale beige, ivory, moonstone, and powder blues—colours found in ancient frescoes and marble courtyards. At the same time, there are jewel tones like emerald, ruby, and sapphire, which are typical royal bijoux shades. We’ve also introduced metallics, including gold and antique silver, along with corals and blush pinks.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
Shane: This one is more rooted. It’s less about spectacle and more about immersive storytelling. We’ve gone deeper into Indian heritage, studied architectural detailing, and paid homage to artisanship in a way that feels layered and personal. There’s still the drama, the sparkle, the finesse—albeit with a hint of nostalgia and an ode to India’s cultural opulence.
Tell us about the silhouettes.
Falguni: The silhouettes are fluid yet structured. We’ve played with elongated veils, sweeping capes, and lehengas. There’s also a subtle nod to sari drapes and traditional garment construction, reimagined in a contemporary couture language.
When it comes to royal fashion, what impresses you the most?
Falguni: It’s the unspoken elegance, honestly. Royal fashion was deeply intentional—the way a sari was draped, the layering of jewels, the embroidery—everything carried meaning and memory. What inspires me is the reverence for detail and a quiet command of style without ever being loud.
Your last LFW x FDCI show saw the bejewelled corset getting boardroom approval. In this couture collection, what are the surprise elements?
Falguni: Many elements that have shaped FSP’s identity over the years make a quiet comeback in this collection, but reimagined through a contemporary lens. Take the Taj Mahal from our Love Is edit, for instance. We’ve revisited that inspiration and built an entirely new couture piece around it.
What are some bridal wardrobe must-haves?
Falguni: Every modern bride should have a few statement pieces: a draped sari that can be styled in multiple ways for different occasions, a metallic corset that can be paired with everything from a lehenga to wide-legged trousers—or even a sari—and, of course, a fitted lehenga.
What are your plans for FSP?
Shane: We’re in expansion mode. Our store at Jio World Plaza is launching soon, and by the end of the year, we’ll open our first Indi-luxe flagship in Delhi. It’s an exciting time for us with new cities, new for mats, and a broader vision.
What other collections are you working on?
Shane: We’re taking our advanced contemporary line to New York Fashion Week and bringing our ready-to-wear to Paris.
