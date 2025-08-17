Gulmohar launches Global Bengal collection celebrating Bengal’s handlooms

In the narrow lanes of Gournagar, looms hum quietly, weaving not just fabric but the identity of a region. Gulmohar began in Kolkata with one clear aim, to keep Bengal’s weaving traditions alive and relevant. In five years, it has grown from working with three artisans to over 450 families, nearly half of them women.

The label’s fabrics carry the region’s identity, from fine Jamdani to hand-stitched Kantha, using natural dyes, hand-spinning, and slow weaving. This is fashion that keeps old skills alive, while also giving rural communities steady income. Their latest project, Global Bengal, is more than a collection. It is a call for recognition — for the craft, the makers, and the stories that travel with each piece. Co-founder Manipushpak Chatterjee shares how the label is taking Bengal’s textiles to the world, why sustainability is a daily practice, and what every sari buyer should know.

Gulmohar’s Global Bengal collection brings Bengal textiles to international fashion