Seema Gujral's latest couture wedding collection is an inclusive and understated family edit

I’ve always been fascinated by our wedding traditions and how they hold so much symbolism. But I also love finding ways to reinterpret them for today’s bride. The Pearl Kalira idea came because I wanted something softer than the usual gold a cascade of pearls that almost feels like blessings gently falling into the bride’s hands. It’s delicate, romantic, and ethereal. For the Pearl Chaadar, I imagined it as a veil of love and protection, something that would shimmer with every step the bride takes. Instead of flowers, I used intricate pearl embroidery so it feels heirloom-worthy, something that could even be preserved and passed down. Both pieces keep the sentiment of tradition but bring a gentler, dreamier elegance to it.