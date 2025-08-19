House of Tuti’s new collection celebrates Indian craft beyond special occasions

Indian menswear is often worn only for weddings and festivals. Beautiful fabrics, handprints, and traditional designs are usually saved for special days. However, now designers are making clothes that bring these crafts into everyday life, so men can enjoy the comfort and style of Indian wear all year round.

House of Tuti's Biro gives a subtle festive touch to everyday wear

House of Tuti embodies this idea with their collections. “Our brand’s message is to embrace Indian hand-crafted apparel in everyday life, not just for special occasions. We keep our designs simple, with clean silhouettes, but pay great attention to tailoring and detail,” says Swati Agarwal, the founder.