House of Tuti’s new collection celebrates Indian craft beyond special occasions

Indian menswear is often worn only for weddings and festivals. Beautiful fabrics, handprints, and traditional designs are usually saved for special days. However, now designers are making clothes that bring these crafts into everyday life, so men can enjoy the comfort and style of Indian wear all year round.
House of Tuti embodies this idea with their collections. “Our brand’s message is to embrace Indian hand-crafted apparel in everyday life, not just for special occasions. We keep our designs simple, with clean silhouettes, but pay great attention to tailoring and detail,” says Swati Agarwal, the founder.
Their latest collection, Biro is a personal story. “I grew up in a Marwari business family, where business was a part of daily life. Much of my inspiration comes from my mother’s stories about my father, grandfather, and uncles, whose dedication shaped our family’s legacy,” she shares. Biro is the story of two brothers from Bagru, Rajasthan, and their journey back to their roots and values.
The collection uses timeless block print motifs, which are printed on chanderi, a fine fabric with a natural sheen, giving the pieces a subtle festive appeal.
The campaign shoot was held in the very factory where the fabrics were block printed and dyed, with the intention that people get to see the contrast between the raw craft and the finished garment. Sustainability also plays a key role as the collection uses natural fabrics and dyes, including the myrobalan plant (harada), which is important in Bagru and Dabu printing.
The design process had its challenges. “The hardest part was getting colour consistency across batches. The block printing is done by hand, so even the smallest shift can change the pattern,” Swati explains. Bagru’s water, rich in iron, gives prints deep, earthy tones, while nearby Sanganer’s clear water produces brighter colours. “Through Biro, we hope to inspire people to embrace handcrafted products, and honour Indian traditions.” Swati shares.
Prices start at INR 2,500.
Available online.
