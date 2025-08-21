Boho-inspired jewellery meets South Indian craft in this contemporary collection

Launched in 2018 by Srinithi Ravi, and now run alongside her siblings A R Sricharran and Sweatha Sandeep, Sri Vasavi’s The Amethyst Store is redefining the way we see luxury silver jewellery in India. The brand is known for jewellery that is both rooted in cultural heritage and strikingly contemporary.

A modern take on luxury silver jewellery

They follow a unique approach to material: 92.5 silver coated in 24k gold, a finish that is often mistaken for solid gold. “Silver allows us to craft detailed, high-quality pieces that last, and at the same time, it keeps things more accessible compared to solid gold,” explains Sweatha Sandeep. “We’ve finished each piece with a 24k gold polish to give it that rich, luxurious look. It’s jewellery that looks new every time you wear it—perfect for those who want something special, yet practical.”