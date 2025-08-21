Boho-inspired jewellery meets South Indian craft in this contemporary collection

Launched in 2018 by Srinithi Ravi, and now run alongside her siblings A R Sricharran and Sweatha Sandeep, Sri Vasavi’s The Amethyst Store is redefining the way we see luxury silver jewellery in India. The brand is known for jewellery that is both rooted in cultural heritage and strikingly contemporary.
They follow a unique approach to material: 92.5 silver coated in 24k gold, a finish that is often mistaken for solid gold. “Silver allows us to craft detailed, high-quality pieces that last, and at the same time, it keeps things more accessible compared to solid gold,” explains Sweatha Sandeep. “We’ve finished each piece with a 24k gold polish to give it that rich, luxurious look. It’s jewellery that looks new every time you wear it—perfect for those who want something special, yet practical.”
Their latest collection, Boho Goddess, takes this philosophy even further. As the name suggests, it’s a tribute to femininity in all its complexity—strong, spirited, and effortlessly stylish. “We wanted to create something that feels bold and confident, but also easy to wear,” Sweatha says. “Something that speaks to the modern woman who’s strong, a little wild, and always true to herself.”
But Boho Goddess is far from just a fashion-forward release—it’s deeply steeped in regional tradition. “We’ve drawn from elements like the thali, and classic earring styles such as jimmiki, kanpaadakam, maatal, and Saudi motifs,” Sweatha shares. “But what we’ve done is reinterpret them in a more modern, minimal way so they feel wearable and relevant for today’s woman.”
These pieces are not bound by occasion either. “This collection isn’t confined to just everyday wear or statement occasions—it’s really about how you choose to style it,” she adds. “What makes it special is that each piece holds a unique story, and just like every woman, it has layers, meaning, and individuality.”
There are over 50,000+ designs in their larger archive, which includes statement bridal sets, jadas, vankis, and oddiyanams—all featuring traditional craftsmanship, crafted by artisans who typically work with gold to handcraft each silver piece.
For the team, storytelling remains key to the design process. “A lot of our pieces are inspired by cultural and historic elements,” says Sweatha. “We wanted each design to reflect tradition in a way that feels personal and meaningful… Something you don’t just wear, but feel.”
Price starts at Rs 3,000. Available in stores and online.
