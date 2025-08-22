Sakhi by Gaurang Shah: A soulful tribute to sisterhood woven in Jamdani, Kanjeevaram & Indian textile heritage

A

We have worked with Jamdani from Andhra and Bengal, Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, Kota from Rajasthan, and Banarasi from Varanasi. Each of these weaves from our looms brings a different expression of womanhood, and together they form a complete story.

For example, Kanjeevaram is regal, bold, and vibrant. It brings out the strength of a woman. On the other hand, Kota is light and airy, almost like a whisper, which I feel reflects a softer, quieter side of a woman’s personality. Banaras is rich in history, so it connects deeply to our roots. Jamdani is intricate, and the weaves feel like a conversation between the past and the present. When designing, I think about the personality I want to evoke and choose the fabric that best represents that.