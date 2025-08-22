Sakhi by Gaurang Shah: A soulful tribute to sisterhood woven in Jamdani, Kanjeevaram & Indian textile heritage
With his unmatched expertise in Jamdani and Indian textiles, Gaurang Shah crafts a timeless tribute to the bonds that unite us. His new collection, Sakhi, is a celebration of sisterhood, tradition, and the unspoken strength woven into every woman’s journey. Each sari in the collection tells a poetic tale of shared dreams, quiet resilience, and the heritage passed down through generations. The intricate weave of silk and thread becomes a canvas for stories of love, unity, and grace — inviting every woman to embrace the richness of her roots while honoring the powerful, enduring connection of sisterhood. Sakhi is not just fabric; it’s heritage; and the man and brain behind this poetic edit, Gaurang Shah tells us what it meant to create it.
Sakhi by Gaurang Shah is a tribute to the quiet strength of women
Sakhi celebrates sisterhood, can you tell us about the personal or cultural experiences that inspired this theme for your new collection?
The bond between women—mothers, sisters, friends, is deeply rooted in our culture. Growing up around strong women and listening to their stories has deeply inspired me. Sakhi is my way of honouring that quiet strength and shared journey through textiles.
How do you translate the emotional nuances of sisterhood into textile and design?
Through the choice of weaves, colours, and motifs. Some fabrics, like Jamdani, have delicate patterns that speak of care and time, much like close relationships. Others, like Kanjeevaram, represent strength. Every sari carries an emotion.
The word Sakhi itself is evocative. Why did you choose this particular name, and how does it shape the narrative of the collection?
Sakhi means a companion, a friend, and often, a sister. It felt right for a collection that speaks of bonds between women. The name itself sets the tone — soft, rooted, and full of shared stories. The idea was to reflect the quiet strength and grace that sisterhood represents. The saris are crafted with various Indian handlooms, from the soft elegance of Kota to the rich, timeless Kanjeevaram silks. Each sari has a distinct personality, just like every woman. They are a celebration of both tradition and modernity, with each fold telling a different story. For example, the Jamdani saris are subtle yet powerful, like the relationships we form over time, delicate yet unbreakable.
Your work often pays homage to traditional techniques. How does Sakhi build on or innovate within that tradition?
Sakhi keeps the soul of Jamdani alive but brings it into today’s world. We have experimented with softer colour palettes, finer thread-work, and lighter fabrics, so that the sari feels both familiar and new.
What specific regional crafts or weaving traditions are highlighted in this collection, and why were those chosen?
We have worked with Jamdani from Andhra and Bengal, Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, Kota from Rajasthan, and Banarasi from Varanasi. Each of these weaves from our looms brings a different expression of womanhood, and together they form a complete story.
For example, Kanjeevaram is regal, bold, and vibrant. It brings out the strength of a woman. On the other hand, Kota is light and airy, almost like a whisper, which I feel reflects a softer, quieter side of a woman’s personality. Banaras is rich in history, so it connects deeply to our roots. Jamdani is intricate, and the weaves feel like a conversation between the past and the present. When designing, I think about the personality I want to evoke and choose the fabric that best represents that.
How do you ensure that while honoring traditional handlooms, the designs still feel fresh and contemporary for today’s women?
By reinterpreting motifs and using colours that appeal to a modern sensibility. We stay true to the technique, but play with layout, fabric combinations, and silhouettes so the saris feel easy and current.
I work closely with artisans, ensuring that every weave and motif is rooted in tradition, but I always look for ways to make them more wearable for today’s woman. I use a lot of traditional motifs, but I reinterpret them, sometimes simplifying them or placing them in modern contexts. For instance, the traditional Jamdani weave can look very intricate, but I like to blend those patterns with modern silhouettes and lighter fabrics, making them comfortable for everyday wear.
What visual elements, motifs, colour palettes, or embroidery styles symbolise sisterhood in this collection?
For me, colour is deeply intuitive. It reflects the layers of a woman’s spirit, her strength, grace, longing, and joy. In Sakhi, each hue is thoughtfully chosen to echo those inner shades. From soft pinks and muted golds to verdant greens and deep crimsons, the palette is not just visual, it becomes a quiet extension of her presence. I see colour as a way to honour who she is, and who she aspires to be.
We use florals, birds, and vines, symbols of growth, togetherness, and harmony. The colour story moves from soft pastels to rich tones, showing the range of emotions in relationships. The soft hues in Sakhi represent calmness, warmth, and nostalgia. I have used colours like beige, soft pinks, greens, and even deep crimson to capture the emotions a woman experiences. These colours are subtle; they’re quiet, like memories or feelings that are sometimes felt more than they’re seen. The idea is to wear a sari and feel wrapped in something timeless, something that connects you to both yourself and your roots.
Are there any particular saris in Sakhi that tell a unique story or hold special meaning for you?
While every sari in Sakhi has its own personality and speaks to the spirit of the modern Indian textile connoisseur, there is a pale pink Jamdani with white motifs that reminds me of my mother — gentle, graceful, and quietly strong. Another piece, a deep red Kanjeevaram, brings back the warmth of her protective embrace. These saris carry memories, and through them, I hope every woman experiences the enduring beauty and strength of the sari.
The interplay of silk and thread is central to your work. How did you use texture and fabric layering to bring this narrative to life?
Texture in Sakhi is woven like emotion into the fabric. The layering of silks and cottons, the interplay of fine zari and soft threads, each element mirrors the quiet strength and tender bond of sisterhood.
How do you hope women feel when they wear a sari from the Sakhi collection?
I want women to feel a deep connection with the fabric they wear. When they drape themselves in one of my saris, I believe they feel both grounded and elevated. There’s something very powerful about wearing Indian textiles. It is not just about the look, it’s about the feeling, a feeling of strength, grace, and pride in our heritage. It’s all of these. I hope they feel seen; that the sari speaks to them, of their memories, of their strength, and makes them feel rooted in something beautiful.
Do you see Sakhi as a way to encourage younger generations to embrace the sari and their cultural heritage?
Saris are not only for occasions. When they are light, well-crafted, and meaningful, younger women can wear them with ease and pride. Sakhi is a gentle nudge in that direction.
In what ways does Sakhi act as a cultural preservation project, beyond just being a fashion collection?
We are keeping age-old weaving traditions alive. By working with our skilled artisans, nurtured in our looms, documenting their processes, and giving their work a new platform, we are preserving stories that are centuries old.
How do you balance the commercial aspects of fashion with your desire to tell meaningful stories through textile?
It is always a balance. But I believe when the story is honest and the craft is pure, the saris find their space. We do not mass produce, we create with care, and that attracts the right audience.
Did you work with any specific weavers or communities on Sakhi? What was the collaborative process like?
Every sari in Sakhi is crafted by our weavers across our looms in Andhra, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Banaras. The process, especially with crafts like Jamdani, is slow and deeply detailed, each motif is hand-inserted into the fabric, sometimes taking months for a single sari to be completed. It is a quiet, respectful dialogue between design and hand, where the loom becomes a space of storytelling.
What was the most challenging and the most rewarding part of creating this emotionally rich collection?
The challenge was translating emotion into textile, how do you ‘weave’ a feeling? The reward is seeing a woman wear it and feel something, that quiet connection between her and the sari.
