This activewear line has functional, brunch-ready pieces

There’s a moment many women know too well—the silent, frustrating stare into an activewear-filled wardrobe that somehow still has nothing that feels quite right. For Ipshita Das, that moment was more than just about outfit fatigue. It was the beginning of a quiet revolution.

Why DizzyDuck is the activewear brand every woman with PCOD, low energy, or body image struggles needs

“There I was, staring into my closet—a collection of activewear, none of which felt like me in any sense. Everything was either too loud, too tight, or just boring," she recalls. That moment birthed DizzyDuck, a brand built to challenge the high-octane, often intimidating aesthetic of mainstream activewear. "I wanted a more subtle, softer, sensible take... gentle pastel colours, modern shapes, breathable fabrics. I wanted activewear that whispered confidence instead of screaming for attention."